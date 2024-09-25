TV News

BLACK LIGHTNING: The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain Preview

RETURN OF THE WHALE – Tobias (Marvin Jones III) returns to Freeland.  He is tasked to capture – not kill – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) with the help of an unexpected source.  After a battle of epic proportions, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) provide surprising aid.  Christine Adams, Damon Gupton and James Remar also star. The episode was written by Jan Nash & Adam Giaudrone and directed by Oz Scott (#112).  Original airdate 4/10/2018. — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

