Big Brother 26 Recap for 9/25/2024: Was the Tenth POV Used?

Tonight’s episode of Big Brother 26 on CBS begins where we left off after the nomination ceremony. Makensy says Angela is the main target because she is a bigger target than people have anticipated.

She put Kimo up as a pawn, even though Chelsie wanted Leah on the block. This makes Kimo nervous.

Kimo talks to Rubina, who promises to use the veto on him if she wins. He doesn’t want to ask that of her.

Makensy doesn’t want to tell Leah that Angela is the target since she wants to break up their alliance and keep Leah on her side.

Leah tells Angela she is a pawn and that she promises to save her if she wins the veto.

Chelsie asks Makensy about keeping Leah off the block. We learn that Makensy is also doing this to control the jury management.

POV players joining Angela, Makensy and Kimo are Cam, Leah and Chelsie, leaving Rubina to host the comp.

The POV winner will pick three houseguests to watch The Wild Robot with them. The movie is also the theme for the comp, which has them play a Memory type game where they hear animal sounds and translate them via a sound board.

Several of the players struggle through the game, but in the end, it is Chelsie, Makensy and Leah in the top three with Makensy winning. Everyone thinks this will work out in their favor.

Leah tells Rubina she wishes she would have targeted Chelsie last week instead of the trio and sending T’Kor to jury. She is worried she could be a target this week. Rubina reports to Makensy and tells her Leah wants to target Chelsie.

Makensy chooses Kimo, Cam and Rubina for the movie night. Afterward, Makensy talks to Cam and Chelsie about what Rubina told her about Leah.

This makes Chelsie more determined than ever to get rid of Leah. She points out that Leah plans on working with Kimo and Rubina, but if she is gone, they can bring Angela to their side.

Angela promises to keep Makensy safe and become her ally if she herself is kept safe. However, Makensy plans on keeping her on the block.

Leah hears Chelsie and Rubina talking about her and thinks this means her game is in trouble. She talks to Makensy and Angela about this turn of events.

Angela and Leah know there is a possibility they could both be on the block, so Leah talks to Makensy, who tells her that Chelsie isn’t sure where Leah stands. This confuses Leah, who thought they were all good.

Kimo is off the block and Leah is the replacement nominee. Makensy says it is nothing personal, just part of the game. Both women are upset and Leah regrets more than ever that she didn’t target Chelsie.

Despite being off the block, Kimo plans on going after Makensy next week.

AI Julie appears and tells them they are in grave danger since Ainsley could be listening to what they are saying and that she has changed and evolved. She later tells them Ainsley has been tracked by the government and is causing chaos, the jurors have gone missing and will destroy the world.

The confused houseguests think this is for a comp, but Ainsley herself tells them they will pay the price.

Double eviction tomorrow, stay tuned.