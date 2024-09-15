Big Brother 26 Recap for 9/15/2024: Jankie Enters the House

CBS’s Big Brother 26 opens with the remaining houseguests talking about Ainsley leaving and her replacement….which remains a mystery.

Leah feels very alone in the game and feels as if her allies are being targeted. Angela tries to comfort her as they both cry. She also talks to Makensy, but refuses to talk about what went down with the vote.

Angela tells Makensy, Cam and Chelsie she voted for Kimo because she thought that is what the majority was doing. Chelsie calls her out for saying the same thing every week.

Later on, Angela overhears T’Kor, Rubina and Kimo talking and interrupts them to tell them Kimo needs to go due to trio being a big threat. She adds that she knows that they are probably putting her on the block, so does any of it really matter?

Jankie is the new AI buddy who is filling in for Ainsley. He promises them a lot of fun, games, ice cream and pizza….which leads to a Jankie World carnival outside. The twist? They are out there all week with no escape.

Jankie has them do sing-alongs and dance parties on demand, shower outdoors, sleep on cots and eat pizza and ice cream for every meal.

HOH comp! They must hold a stick with a marshmallow against a hot pad for the longest amount of time in order to win. The whole time, Jankie tells bad jokes.

T’Kor drops first, followed by Kimo and Makensy.

The remaining four make deals in the event one of them win HOH. Angela says she and Cam will drop if Rubina keeps them safe, but Cam isn’t keen on his name being tossed into this.

T’Kor distracts Rubina, who falls next.

Angela makes Cam and Leah to agree to keep each other safe.

Angela drops next on purpose since she was HOH twice.

Leah and Cam do a one leg balance until Cam falls and Leah wins HOH.

Leah is thrilled with this turn of events since it means she is safe and gives her an idea as to where everyone in the house stands.

Cam and Angela think they are safe because of the HOH comp, but T’Kor, Kimo and Rubina aren’t so sure. Chelsie feels the most unsure due to what happened the previous week.

Makensy feels safe due to Leah asking for her feelings on the game.

Chelsie and Rubina both try to convince Leah to keep them safe, but she isn’t buying what they are selling, particularly when it comes to them asking her to join their alliance.

Cam and Makensy think Rubina and Kimo are the best bets to put on the block, while Angela thinks T’Kor should go up.

Nomination game. Leah plays a ring toss game where she places rings on bottles with the nominee’s names on it. Rubina and Kimo are both on the block.

Dance party into the next episode! Stay tuned!