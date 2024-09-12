Big Brother 26 Recap for 9/12/2024: Who Joined the Jury First?

Tonight is the eighth eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 26. The one evicted tonight will be the first to go to jury. Our lovely host Julie Chen Moonves is out sick with COVID, so Jerry O’Connell will be filling in tonight. Get well soon, Julie!

Back to the show. Last night we awaited Makensy’s decision to use the Golden POV. If she does, it will be eight consecutive weeks that it has been used, the longest streak in the show’s history.

The houseguests are surprised to see Jerry and let him know this. He quips that the proper response is to say hello to him, so they honor his request. He explains that Julie is sick and that she will be back next week.

Makensy decides to use the POV on Angela. Quinn is put up in her place. He and Leah are upset over this, but Chelsie, T’Kor and Kimo are relieved because this means that there is a possibility their trio will remain intact since Quinn is the bigger threat.

Leah and Quinn discuss this new turn of events and realize Chelsie is playing in the middle. They decide to try and get Cam, and Makensy to vote to keep him so Chelsie will be the tiebreaker.

Angela goes to talk to Leah, who says she heard Angela was spreading rumors about her starting another alliance with Quinn, Kimo, T’Kor and Chelsie. Angela denies this and claims Chelsie was behind this to pit them against each other. She goes to Chelsie and says she took what she said the wrong way. Chelsie tells her to work things out with Leah herself, so Angela apologizes to Leah, who decides to keep her close for her own game.

The house plays Marry or Kiss. Everyone wants to marry Quinn, which leads to them deciding someone should kiss Quinn…namely, Leah. She doesn’t want to and runs away, making the whole situation completely awkward….especially since she admits that she has a crush on him via the DR.

Quinn goes around the house in a last ditch attempt to keep himself safe, making deals with Cam, Chelsie and Makensy. He also vows to go after Rubina if he is HOH again.

Makensy and Chelsie are conflicted about what to do about Quinn. They think he will target Chelsie, T’Kor and Kimo if he stays, but also wonders if he will make a new alliance with Leah and Angela.

Eviction time! Each nominee gives their reasons as to why they should stay before we get down to business.

Votes:

T’Kor: Quinn

Leah: Kimo

Angela: Kimo

Rubina: Quinn

Makensy: Quinn

Cam: Quinn

In a 4-2 vote, Quinn is evicted from the Big Brother Household and the first member of the jury. He quickly goes to speak with Jerry, telling him that he doesn’t feel betrayed and owns up to his lies and deceit. He adds that Leah has his loyalty and that he thinks Cam and Makensy made the less optimal move to keep Kimo, T’Kor and Chelsie’s alliance intact.

