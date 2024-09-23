Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/28/2024: POV and Punishments

Tonight is a special two hour episode of Big Brother 26 on CBS. Last episode, we saw Cam, Makensy and Tucker on the block, thanks to HOH T’Kor.

Tonight, T’Kor says that she wants to keep Tucker as a pawn so either Makensy or Cam get evicted. Despite this, Tucker is upset since anyone else in the house could have been a pawn. That being said, didn’t Tucker volunteer to go on the block?

T’Kor apologizes to Cam and Makensy for putting them on the block. She claims she did it so they would have a fair chance to remove themselves. The two of them vow to work hard and win POV.

Leah is worried about being backdoored and that no one will support her.

Tucker talks to T’Kor and Kimo about what to do if he wins the veto. He wonders if he should not use it and stay on the block, which is what T’Kor wants. He is still upset about being on the block and plans on using POV on himself if he wins.

Angela learns how to twerk.

Leah friend zones Quinn.

Makensy and Chelsie talk about a scenario where Cheslie plays POV and wins, therefore saving Makensy. However, Chelsie plans to save Cam if she wins.

Joseph and Angela play POV with T’Kor, Makensy, Tucker and Cam.

POV Comp time! They play AI Apocalypse, which will have them all win punishments or prizes. They must shoot slingshots at evil robots to knock down board with scores on them. The lowest score in each round will pick a prize or punishment.

Joseph is the first out and wins Golden POV.

Angela gets Trapped in a Matrix aka solitary confinement for 24 hours. She and Joseph trade.

Makensie wins a trip to Hawaii.

T’Kor has a punishment of cleaning up the yard of radioactive waste for 12 hours. She trades with Angela.

Tucker wins $5000. He steals the veto from T’Kor.

Cam gets a punishment where he will have to answer questions from Ainsley at random. He trades with Tucker and gets POV.

Now that Cam is most likely saving himself, T’Kor tells Kimo that Leah is the only one to put on the block due to her loyalties in the house.

Tucker uses the AI Instigator to make it look as if Rubina says that Angela is the best butt roller in the house. An Angela avatar encourages this to keep on going.

Makensy thinks there is a hacker and Angela is behind it. This worries Tucker because he doesn’t want Angela in trouble.

Tucker now must wear a robotic bodysuit, blue shorts and a blue cap. He is randomly asked questions and must find answers via Big Brother encyclopedias.

Tucker uses his power to say Leah gets ‘all the tea from the boys’ via avatar Kimo.

Angela does her cleanup punishment in the yard, but also must randomly get decontaminated with slime. She ends up breaking down after awhile, but finishes thanks to Makensy supporting her.

Joseph is in solitary confinement for 24 hours and annoyed by a Matt Avatar.

A Tucker Avatar warns people to not trust Quinn and Chelsie. He adds that T’Kor is his new target.

Most of the house thinks Angela has the instigator power. Cam wants to call her out but is convinced to keep quiet.

Tucker and Angela talk and reaffirm their trust in one another. However, Angela knows that she is toast if it comes between her and Rubina. She considers rallying to get rid of Tucker and talks to Leah, Makensy and Quinn about this plan, claiming he told her about the avatar messages.

Quinn tells Angela he won’t spread this, but immediately tells T’Kor and Kimo in hopes that Angela will get backdoored. T’Kor doesn’t want to do this, but thinks that Angela is too paranoid for her own good.

Quinn also talks to Tucker about Angela. Tucker is shocked by this and feels betrayed, but is determined to find out if this is actually true.

Tucker talks to Angela. She knows she will be a fool to believe he will take her to the end, but still trusts him because he helped her so much. He claims he loves her and will protect her above Rubina. She is unsure, but he claims, even in the DR that he will protect her.

Tucker wants T’Kor to backdoor Leah instead of Angela, but T’Kor thinks putting Angela up will cause less problems.

Cam removes himself from POV.

Angela is now on the block. Tucker is mad over this turn of events.

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned!