Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/25/2024: AI Instigator Activated

Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/25/2024: AI Instigator Activated

We are in week six of Big Brother 26 on CBS. Last week, Brooklyn was evicted from the house after her misdeeds in the house were exposed.

Tucker is thrilled with this turn of events, as is Chelsie since she won AI Arena and was declared safe.

Leah says she did what she had to do even though she helped evict her best friend in the house.

HOH comp time! They listen to and watch a series of sounds and answer questions based on them.

Angela and Quinn are eliminated, followed by Leah, Kimo, Makensy, Cam, Joseph, Chelsie and Rubina….giving T’Kor her first HOH win.

While she is happy over this, she still worries since she is playing Switzerland with several groups.

Cam worries that he is going on the block.

Makensy thinks people are brown nosing T’Kor to guarantee their safety.

T’Kor, Rubina, Kimo and Tucker form the Friendzzz alliance. The latter three feel safe with T’Kor as HOH, as do Joseph and Leah. However, the Friendzzz alliance don’t feel loyalty to Joseph or Angela, for that matter.

Tucker finds out he is AI Instigator, which allows him to spread misinformation in the house. He will choose a player avatar to dictate what they say at his own discretion. There is a $20,000 prize on the line with another America’s vote opportunity.

Tucker uses a Quinn Avatar to say that he should have gotten rid of Rubina due to her showmance with Tucker….Pentagon for Life!

Everyone is confused by this and wonder if this is a new secret power or information needed for another comp.

Rubina is upset by this, but Tucker tells her that this will allow them to be open about their growing showmance. She doesn’t know about the power, but feels like this was done because she is seen as a threat. Tucker continues to comfort her and they finally kiss.

Angela aborably enjoys her BTLA sandwich after a week on slop. She is so excited about it and savors every bite.

Chelsie talks to T’Kor and is surprised she is safe this week. They promise to keep each other safe until the end.

Makensy thinks Quinn is a threat and that people are protecting Angela.

Cam feels like he is a target, but isn’t targeting anyone personally.

Tucker volunteers to go on the block.

Angela tearfully talks to T’Kor about feeling as if she is a target. T’Kor says she isn’t even considering putting her on the block, while she Kimo and Rubina wonder why she would even feel this way.

Nomination time! Makensy, Cam and Tucker are on the block. Makensy is upset because she thinks others should be there instead, while Tucker is determined to get himself off the block.

More Wednesday, stay tuned!