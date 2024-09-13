Originally posted on July 15, 2024 @ 3:26 pm
Big Brother 26 Cast Announced
BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 new Houseguests who will move into the BIG BROTHER house and, for the first time ever, have the power to vote in a 17th houseguest. The season 26 special two-night premiere event airs Wednesday, July 17and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Following the two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.
This season’s Houseguests include a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist and a crochet business owner, among others. This new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as “BB AI” takes over the BIG BROTHER house.
The following are the 16 new Houseguests competing this summer: Click HERE to Download Houseguests Photos
Name: Angela Murray
Age: 50
Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.
Current City: Syracuse, Utah
Occupation: Real estate agent
Name: Brooklyn Rivera
Age: 34
Hometown: Covington, Ga.
Current City: Dallas
Occupation: Business administrator
Name: Cam Sullivan-Brown
Age: 25
Hometown: Bowie, Md.
Occupation: Physical therapist
Name: Cedric Hodges
Age: 21
Hometown: Running Springs, Calif.
Current City: Boise, Idaho
Occupation: Former marine
Name: Chelsie Baham
Age: 27
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Occupation: Nonprofit director
Name: Joseph Rodriguez
Age: 30
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Occupation: Video store clerk
Name: Kenney Kelley
Age: 52
Hometown: Boston
Occupation: Former undercover cop
Name: Kimo Apaka
Age: 35
Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii
Occupation: Mattress sales rep
Name: Leah Peters
Age: 26
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Current City: Miami
Occupation: VIP cocktail server
Name: Lisa Weintraub
Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Celebrity chef
Name: Makensy Manbeck
Age: 22
Hometown: Houston
Occupation: Construction project manager
Name: Matt Hardeman
Age: 25
Hometown: Loganville, Ga.
Current City: Roswell, Ga.
Occupation: Tech sales rep
Name: Quinn Martin
Age: 25
Hometown: Lawton, Okla.
Current City: Omaha, Neb.
Occupation: Nurse recruiter
Name: Rubina Bernabe
Age: 35
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Event bartender
Name: T’kor Clottey
Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago via London
Current City: Atlanta
Occupation: Crochet business owner
Name: Tucker Des Lauriers
Age: 30
Hometown: Boston
Current City: Brooklyn
Occupation: Marketing and sales executive
BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.
*Only Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream BIG BROTHER live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Click HERE for more details.
Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, will also offer a dedicated category titled BIG BROTHER LIVE on July 18, hosting five distinct Pop-Up channels, each with dedicated live feeds. Click HERE for more details.