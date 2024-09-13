Big Brother 26 Cast Announced

BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 new Houseguests who will move into the BIG BROTHER house and, for the first time ever, have the power to vote in a 17th houseguest. The season 26 special two-night premiere event airs Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Following the two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.

This season’s Houseguests include a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist and a crochet business owner, among others. This new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as “BB AI” takes over the BIG BROTHER house.

The following are the 16 new Houseguests competing this summer: Click HERE to Download Houseguests Photos

Name: Angela Murray

Age: 50

Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.

Current City: Syracuse, Utah

Occupation: Real estate agent

Name: Brooklyn Rivera

Age: 34

Hometown: Covington, Ga.

Current City: Dallas

Occupation: Business administrator

Name: Cam Sullivan-Brown

Age: 25

Hometown: Bowie, Md.

Occupation: Physical therapist

Name: Cedric Hodges

Age: 21

Hometown: Running Springs, Calif.

Current City: Boise, Idaho

Occupation: Former marine

Name: Chelsie Baham Age: 27 Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Occupation: Nonprofit director Name: Joseph Rodriguez Age: 30 Hometown: Tampa, Fla. Occupation: Video store clerk

Name: Kenney Kelley Age: 52 Hometown: Boston Occupation: Former undercover cop Name: Kimo Apaka Age: 35 Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii Occupation: Mattress sales rep

Name: Leah Peters Age: 26 Hometown: Pittsburgh Current City: Miami Occupation: VIP cocktail server Name: Lisa Weintraub Age: 33 Hometown: Los Angeles Occupation: Celebrity chef

Name: Makensy Manbeck Age: 22 Hometown: Houston Occupation: Construction project manager Name: Matt Hardeman Age: 25 Hometown: Loganville, Ga. Current City: Roswell, Ga. Occupation: Tech sales rep

Name: Quinn Martin Age: 25 Hometown: Lawton, Okla. Current City: Omaha, Neb. Occupation: Nurse recruiter Name: Rubina Bernabe Age: 35 Hometown: Los Angeles Occupation: Event bartender

Name: T’kor Clottey Age: 23 Hometown: Chicago via London Current City: Atlanta Occupation: Crochet business owner Name: Tucker Des Lauriers Age: 30 Hometown: Boston Current City: Brooklyn Occupation: Marketing and sales executive

BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.