Backstreet Boys to Extend Las Vegas Residency

Backstreet’s back! The popular boy band just announced that they are extending their Las Vegas residency this year in order for more fans to see them live. Below are more details on the extended dates.

The Backstreet Boys are excited to add 21 more dates to their highly successful headlining Las Vegas residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life,” taking the critically acclaimed show through 2018.

“Las Vegas has been really good to us,” says AJ McLean. “We returned this weekend for our first run of dates and man, does it feel good to be back on that stage!”

“We love calling Vegas our second home,” adds Kevin Richardson. “It’s amazing to know fans from all over the world are flying to Vegas just to see our show. That’s an awesome feeling.”

These shows – taking place at The Axis at Planet Hollywood – are one piece of the puzzle for BSB in 2018. The guys have been in the studio working on their 10th studio album to coincide with their 25th Anniversary later this year.

2018 is going to be a lot of fun. Stay tuned for more news!

“Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” 2018 Dates:

February 7th, 9th, 10th, 14th, 16th and 17th

July 25th, 27th and 28th

August 1st, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 10th and 11th

October 24th, 26th, 27th and 31st

November 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th, 10th, 14th, 16th and 17th

A special presale for BSB Fan Club members began yesterday, and tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday February 9th.

Purchase tickets and VIP upgrades here: https://www.backstreetboys.com/events