Originally posted on January 27, 2024 @ 8:30 am
Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag
Backstage Creations, specialists in award show gifts and custom backstage gift suites, will produce the official Giving Suite™ at the 75th Emmy® Awards Performer Nominee Celebration at the JW Marriott on Saturday, January 13. The Emmys will telecast live from L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, (8:00 – 11:00 PM EDT/5:00 – 8:00 PM PDT) on the FOX Television Network.
In addition to presenters and nominees choosing from a collection of luxury gifts, the lounge will serve as a Giving Suite™ as celebrities will help raise funds to support the Television Academy Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to educate and advance the next generation of television leaders, through its renowned programs including the College Television Awards, Student Internship Program, The Interviews: An Oral History of Television , Media Educators Conference and The Power of TV.
The 75th Emmy Awards’ roster of participants include host Anthony Anderson, and presenters Taraji P Henson, Joel McHale, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jon Cryer, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Bateman, Jodie Foster and more. They are all invited to help raise donations for the Foundation and engage with top brands at the official Giving Suite.
The items in the Giving Suite™ include:
- Lush Africa Safaris– Lush Africa Safaris is an African-owned travel company with specialists to assist you in creating a personalized itinerary based on your interests, dates, and budget, using best in class lodges and properties to take you to Africa’s most spectacular wildlife, eye-opening cultural centers, tantalizing adventures, wild windswept coastlines, world-class wine country, and everything beyond a safari. https://lushafricasafaris.com/
- MORITEK Beauty– MORITEK integrates natural ingredients with cutting-edge medical aesthetics and two patented technologies to offer clean and effective anti-aging products. moritekbeauty.com
- Museum Hotel Cappadocia–This unique Relais & Châteaux resort, selected as “Top 50 Hotels in the World” by Robb Report in 2023, has 34 rooms designed and created from a distinctive combination of the land and historical features and ruins, beautifully restored to their original glory and decorated with priceless antiques and featuring stunning views of Cappadocia. https://www.museumhotel.com.tr/
- Purdori Skincare– Clean skincare brand made with trademarked, proprietary blend RO-ICE+ as the base which contains potent ice plant extracts, aloe vera, and rose water and is packed with antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins to enhance skin health. purdori.com
- Ricardo Beverly Hills– Ricardo Beverly Hills collection case features fashionable touches and convenient features for traveling with ease in organized style. ricardobeverlyhills.com
- SpiritHoods– 100% Faux Fur, 100% of the time, 3x winners of the PETA Libby Award with 10% of net profits donated to endangered animals with every purchase. spirithoods.com
- Villa Caprichosa- An exquisitely designed villa offering a haven for peace and tranquility on an idyllic island a half hour boat ride from Panama City created by renowned designer Diane Burn. villacaprichosa.com
- Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel– Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring 432 spacious guestrooms and suites, an elevated pool deck, a luxurious spa and salon, a state-of-the-art theater and Southern California’s largest casino. yaamava.com
Items in the gift bag include:
- Amazing Grass– Amazing Grass Greens Blend makes it easier to stay on track with your health and wellness with a curated combination of 17 different greens fruits & veggies plus probiotics which provide a good source of Vitamin C, K and fiber. https://amazinggrass.com/collections/greens-blend/products/greens-blend-the-original
- color+light– Make your home the destination with Fluora, the Magical LED Houseplant. fluoraplant.com
- Crane Stationery– Made from fine, all-cotton paper in a warm white shade, the shimmering gold border on these half sheets turns writing a quick note into a special occasion. https://www.crane.com/
- Crumbl– Crumbl, founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, aims to bring friends and family together over the box of the best cookies in the world; in six years, it has expanded from a modest shop to a thriving franchise boasting over 950 locations in the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada, featuring a weekly rotating menu of crowd favorites and unique original recipes. https://crumblcookies.com/index.html
- Disney Publishing Worldwide–
In Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life, award-winning ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts curates a collection of essays and musings from celebrity friends and colleagues alike that share how teachers changed them, imparted life lessons, and helped them get to where they are today. https://books.disney.com/book/lessons-learned-and-cherished/
ESPN Person Mike Greenberg uses his lifetime of sports knowledge to spin yarns of the legends among the legends and tell you why some have claimed their spot in the top 100 of all time, In Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and the Numbers They Own. https://books.disney.com/book/got-your-number/
Ahead of the upcoming Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book One: Lightning Thief Disney+ Tie in Edition re-introduces Percy Jackson who has just ten days to find and return Zeus’s stolen master lightning bolt and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus. https://books.disney.com/book/percy-jackson-and-the-olympians-book-one-lightning-thief-disney-tie-in-edition/
- Everlasting Candle Co– The Candle Reimagined: A luxurious steel candle that never melts – providing endless clean burning ambience to your home. https://everlastingcandleco.com/
- Helmut Koller Studio– A stylish and versatile tote bag designed by artist Helmut Koller, and crafted from durable,
eco-friendly materials, in a sleek design ideal for everyday use.
https://kollerstudio-store.myshopify.com/collections/the-tote-collection-1
- HIPPEAS– Flavor your mind with HIPPEAS Nacho Vibes Chickpea Tortilla Chips – a delicious, plant-based snack made with clean ingredients and packed with far out flavor! hippeas.com
- JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars- JUNKLESS is the healthier granola bar that you’ll love because we use real ingredients, less sugar, and “no fake stuff” like artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. https://junklessfoods.com/
- Marine Biology & Environmental Technologies LLC– Developed and tested by dermatologists and plastic surgeons, all natural and organic Miracle of the Sea® products contain MBET’s patented Natural Marine Extract™, the ingredients of which have been scientifically shown to help prevent the aging process as well as rejuvenate and heal thin, fragile, easily bruised and torn skin, sun damage, cracked lips, acne scars, stretch marks and more. MiracleoftheSea.com/gift-bag
- Nature’s Garden– Nature’s Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies are real fruit pieces coated in creamy yogurt and sweetened with fruit juice, boasting 2 billion probiotic cultures, 3 grams of prebiotic fiber and only 80 calories per serving –the 21 ounce bag contains 30 single-serve snack packs. naturesgarden.net
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc– The ageLOC LumiSpa iO, from Nu Skin, is a one-of-a-kind connected cleansing device that uses patented micropulse technology, a unique counter-rotation action that draws out dirt, oil, makeup, pollutants and toxins, and lifts them away without irritating skin or disrupting the skin’s natural microbiome balance – no matter your age or skin type. nuskin.com
- Peripera– K-Beauty lip authority Peripera has the perfect color and texture for every look, from high-intensity stain Ink The Velvet Lip Tint to ultra-lustrous and moisturizing Ink Glasting Lip Gloss. https://clubclio.shop/collections/peripera
- Poppin’ Love– Handcrafted Small Batch Gourmet Popcorn Gift Tower featuring Churro popcorn, Confetti popcorn and Chocolate Raspberry popcorn from Poppin’ Love. poppinlove.com
- Project Honey Bees– The original Adopt-a-Bee brand; every bee product purchased funds a hive and supports pollinators research. https://projecthoneybees.com/
- Revive Collagen– Revive Collagen, recommended by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, is a game-changing, luxury liquid collagen supplement that delivers real results to the skin, hair and nails within 6-8 weeks. revivecollagen.com
- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.– Trail PassIPA is non-alcoholic new brew from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., one of America’s top independent craft brewers—family-owned, operated, and argued over since 1980. sierranevada.com
- TOVOLO®– Elevate your beverage experience with Tovolo’s highly detailed, slow-melting, decorative craft ice molds —available in a variety of fun and festive shapes. https://a.co/d/0ZpWnjC
- Trilogy Skincare– Trilogy Instant Glow- Glow in an instant with skin loving rosehip oil, collagen boosting actives and sustainability sourced mica. https://www.trilogyproducts.com/products/instant-glow-rosehip-oil
- Why Jury Duty Matters– Andrew Guthrie Ferguson, Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law wrote the first (and only) book on jury duty, “Why Jury Duty Matters” for an inside look at our legal system. https://nyupress.org/9780814729021/why-jury-duty-matters/
- Wonder Juice– Wonder Beet, champions the power of beets in four exceptional mixes: Beet + Lemon + Ginger, Beet + Veggie, Beet + Berry, and Beet + Cherry, known as a high-nutrition, low-calorie superfood, beets are perfect for those seeking an all-natural boost of vitality for long-lasting, clean energy. https://drinkwonderjuices.com/
This year’s Giving Suite™ is created by luxury event designer Josh Johnson of “Josh Johnson Home”. With his signature look of “Modern Hollywood Glamour”, Josh provides a luxurious and ultra-chic aesthetic for celebrity guests to enjoy while they peruse the products, mingle, and lounge within his custom stylized vignettes. Based in both West Hollywood and Nashville, Josh’s lovable personality earned him the nickname “Sparkle Josh” and the title of Fan Favorite during the second season of HGTV’s Design Star, along with the Design Star “All Stars” series. Josh Johnson Home, Josh’s exclusive line of glam home décor, is available nationwide. www.JoshJohnsonHome.com
About BACKSTAGE CREATIONS
Created in 2000 by Karen Wood, formerly a talent coordinator on over 50 award shows, to give major corporations as well as up-and-coming designers the exclusive opportunity to personally introduce their products and services to celebrities. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS originated the gifting suite concept and has created Celebrity Retreats™ at various industry honors including the Screen Actors Guild® Awards, ESPYS, Writers Guild Awards, MTV Movie Awards, MTV VMAs, People’s Choice Awards, BET Awards, Teen Choice and Billboard Music Awards. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS puts an emphasis on charitable donations at each of our Retreats giving our celebrity attendees the opportunity to both give and receive through unique partnerships at our events. Backstage Creations Retreats™ and gift bags have been featured on Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Extra, E! and Good Morning America; and have appeared in OK Magazine, People.com, Us Weekly, HollywoodLife.com, Variety, Hollywood Reporter and many other print and online publications.