The Bachelor Recap for February 26, 2018

This is Fantasy Suite Date Week on ABC’s The Bachelor., Kendall, Becca and Lauren all have overnight dates with Arie From the previews, it looks like it is going to be an interesting night!

Kendall’s Date: She is bit worried since they chat about marriage, but thinks that things will be okay.

Their date consists of dune buggy-ing and playing in the sand before they make out and have a picnic.

Despite everything, she is still questioning everything. It is completely understandable, though. However, she says she is falling in love with him after their adventure, which leads to kissing and them going to the Fantasy Suite.

We see them kissing and cuddling the next morning and he thinks they got to where they need to be in their relationship.

Over breakfast, they talk about last night and she is in a good place emotionally.

Lauren’s Date: They spend most of the time talking and to be honest, I tune it out. They talk about fears, the future and the same things we’ve heard all season long. He also sees her as a potential wife.

Seriously, I keep falling asleep during their date. Holy cow, these two are so boring. They have dinner, go to the Fantasy Suite and enjoy time together the morning after. I saved everyone fifteen minutes of boring airtime. All of it is set to LeeAnn Rimes’s How Do I Live…..::checks for flip phone, Cher Horowitz skirt/vest set, Rachel haircut and Tamagachi::….did we transport to 1998? (Also I feel old AF because I remember when all these things came out. )

.

Oh, and he loves her as well. ::headdesk::

Becca’s Date: They are on a boat and she calls him her boyfriend. Then they talk about her ex…and I don’t care.

It is pretty much the same thing as the three other dates…cuddling, kissing and declaring their love. For the love of sweet justice, he told all three girls he loved them before they went into the Fantasy Suite.

She of course goes to the Fantasy Suite and they have their morning post-coitus afterglow breakfast on the beach….because they stayed in a tent. How is that a Fantasy Suite?

I don’t want to hear about her ex anymore! SHEESH!

HOW THE HELL DO WE STILL HAVE 45 MINUTES LEFT?

Some dude comes on camera saying he is coming to get his girl. He walked through the desert for her and will stop at nothing to win her back.

The guy’s name is Ross and he is Becca’s ex. Arie thinks he is hotel security at first, but then lets him in to chat.

First, ladies, who the hell tells their ex they are going on The Bachelor? How did he not know the show ended in a proposal? How did he know where she was? Why do I even care?

Arie is pissed and wonders why Ross is there. He hopes Becca doesn’t leave.

He goes to see Becca who is like WTF are you doing here? She somehow knew he would do this and why don’t you kick him out or yell for security?

He wants to be with her, realizes she is the one and she shuts that down quickly by telling him to go home.

Becca and Arie talk it out and….she apologizes? Why? It’s not her fault. Now Arie is all sad and confused.

After a chat with Chris, Arie begins the Rose Ceremony. Before he actually gives out roses, he takes Kendall aside to send her home. They has an amazing time together, but he wants to end things here…so wham, bam, thank you, ma’am?

She handled it with dignity and class….anyone else think she is going to be the next Bachelorette?

The other girls get roses and we now have to wait until next week to see who gets the ring! Stay tuned!