America’s Most Wanted Captures Another Criminal

With the assistance of John and Callahan Walsh, featured guests Ana and Yaneiry Albarran, law enforcement and armchair detectives, fugitive Davie Albarran has been arrested in Florida by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Albarran was recently identified on last week’s episode of America’s Most Wanted, which aired Monday, February 12th at 8/7c on FOX.

CAPTURED

WAS WANTED FOR SEXUAL BATTERY & CHILD ABUSE:

