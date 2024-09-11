America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/11/2024

Tonight is semifinals night on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Twelve acts will perform tonight, with six going home tomorrow, just shy of the finale next week. The acts moving on will join the four acts already in the finals due to the judges’ Golden Buzzers.

Terry Crews hosts, while Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Pranysqa Mishra: She is Heidi’s Golden Buzzer act via the auditions. Her song of choice tonight is High Hopes, which is adorable. She looks and sounds so cute, but seems to be very nervous tonight. Her grandma is with her, making the act that much sweeter.

The judges love her, calling her angelic and gutsy.

Kelsey Jane: She does an acrobatic routine that is beautiful, dreamy and mesmerizing. It is impressive that she is self-taught and that she did this while also working full time as a dentist. She is as good as any professional…WOW.

The judges love it and think she is elegant and breathtaking.

Alex Sampson: He does yet another original song. He has a cuteness to him that reminds me of a Frankie Valli likability. Although the style of music is very different, he still reminds me of him.

The judges think he is adorable and think he is a star.

Young Min: He does another magic routine, this time adding star lights into the act along with his sand. It is so peaceful to watch and even if it doesn’t go to the finals, I can see him doing some sort of Bob Ross type of act with sand.

Heidi isn’t sure it is finals worthy, nor does Simon, but Howie and Sofia enjoy it.

Ashes and Arrows: They seem to be a bit nervous tonight and face some struggles, but make up for it with their spirit, chemistry and bond with one another. There is something so sweet about them that it makes watching them that much better.

The judges love them and declare it the best act of the night so far.

Roni Sagi and Rhythm: They do a Flashdance themed dance with a ballet bar, which is the cutest thing EVER. They are my favorite act of the night so far. I love dance, I love dogs, so this is perfect!

The judges think it is amazing and tell America to vote. Sofia wants to keep the dog.

Reid Wilson: He is one of Howie’s Golden Buzzer acts. Tonight he takes on Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody with his own spin. It is a nice, slower version of the song, but he somehow makes it work.

The judges love how he made the song his own and think he is getting better and better.

Brent Street: They are Howie’s other Golden Buzzer act. They do a more contemporary act tonight with blocks added in, which gives it a special touch. Every time they add something new, making them an act to watch. Win or lose, they are going places.

The judges think they are brilliant and want to give them the million dollars.

Richard Goddall: Tonight, he begins a capella, which is an interesting choice this late in the competition. He then goes into Eye of the Tiger and WOW, no respect to anyone else on the show, but he is the best singer of the season. I just LOVE him and his voice….not to mention his personality. I am SO glad Heidi gave him a Golden Buzzer during auditions.

The judges can’t stop saying how much they love him.

Learnmore Jonasi: His comedy routine tonight is about movies and dogs. It is not what we usually hear from him, but it is amazing. He could be making jokes about the phone book and he would be hilarious. He is another one who will be going places no matter what happens in the competition.

The judges think he is getting better and better and hope he takes it all the way.

Sky Elements: The performance is dedicated to the late young daughter of one of them group members. I am already crying. The story shows a dad with his daughter and going through the stages of grief. This is so beautiful….I cried through the entire thing.

Howie thinks it is a nice tribute, especially since it aired on 9/11. Everyone else comments on how beautiful the act is and thanks them for sharing it.

Solange Kardinaly: She ends the night with a quick change act that is done in front of the judges table. It is amazing to watch because I have no idea how she is able to pull all this off…it truly is magical.

Simon thinks this is going to be a life changing experience for her, while the others think she is spectacular and Vegas worthy.

Results tomorrow, stay tuned.