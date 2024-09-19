The Amazing Race Recap for January 24, 2018

It is week four of CBS’s The Amazing Race with nine teams remaining. Since last week was a non-elimination leg, there will be a speed bump for Cedric and Shawn, the team who came in last.

First Stop: Saint-Tropez, France. It is off to the airport, where they fly off to their destination. Once there, they get rental cars, which take them to their next clue.

Road Block: Sailing to a buoy that will lead them to their next clue. There are two pieces one team member must get and bring back to their partner. It sounds easy, but in reality it is difficult to the choppy waters.

Detour: They either have to make fifty baguettes (bread) or pairs of sandals (tread) and collect the next clue.

Speed Bump: The basketball players need to do some sort of manual labor, which not only puts them further behind, but also is quite dangerous since one of them had three heart attacks in the past.

Head to Head: The teams play a game of Petanque until one team is left and is eliminated. I am confused, but whatever. This show always confuses me.

Pit Stop: Place Des Lices

1st place: Alex & Conor—each win $5000

2nd place: Cody & Jessica

3rd place: Kristi & Jen

4th place: Joey & Tim

5th place: Trevor & Chris

6th place: Henry & Evan

7th place: Eric & Daniel

8th place: Lucas & Brittany

9th place: Cedric & Shawn (Eliminated)

Part 2: (this one is going to be quick because I forgot it was two hours and I have to be up at an ungodly hour tomorrow)

First Stop: Les Baux, France

Roadblock: One team member assembles a catapult while the other one is trapped in a stockade.

Detour: Full of Bull has them picking red, white and blue ribbons from replicas of bulls while Colorful has them unlocking a Van Gogh painting to get their next clue.

Pit Stop: Hotel Benvengudo

LUCAS AND BRITTANY ARE ENGAGED!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!

1st place: Lucas and Brittany—won a trip to Bali

2nd place: Kristi & Jen

3rd place: Eric and Daniel

4th place: Henry and Evan

5th place: Alex and Connor

6th place: Cody and Jessica

7th place: Trevor and Chris

8th place: Tim and Joey—Eliminated

More next week! Stay tuned.