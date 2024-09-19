The Amazing Race Recap for January 24, 2018

Originally posted on January 24, 2018 @ 10:02 pm
It is week four of CBS’s The Amazing Race with nine teams remaining. Since last week was a non-elimination leg, there will be a speed bump for Cedric and Shawn, the team who came in last.
First Stop: Saint-Tropez, France. It is off to the airport, where they fly off to their destination. Once there, they get rental cars, which take them to their next clue.
Road Block: Sailing to a buoy that will lead them to their next clue. There are two pieces one team member must get and bring back to their partner. It sounds easy, but in reality it is difficult to the choppy waters.
Detour: They either have to make fifty baguettes (bread) or pairs of sandals (tread) and collect the next clue.
Speed Bump: The basketball players need to do some sort of manual labor, which not only puts them further behind, but also is quite dangerous since one of them had three heart attacks in the past.
Head to Head: The teams play a game of Petanque until one team is left and is eliminated. I am confused, but whatever. This show always confuses me.
Pit Stop: Place Des Lices
1st place: Alex & Conor—each win $5000
2nd place: Cody & Jessica
3rd place: Kristi & Jen
4th place: Joey & Tim
5th place: Trevor & Chris
6th place: Henry & Evan
7th place: Eric & Daniel
8th place: Lucas & Brittany
9th place: Cedric & Shawn (Eliminated)
Part 2: (this one is going to be quick because I forgot it was two hours and I have to be up at an ungodly hour tomorrow)
First Stop: Les Baux, France
Roadblock: One team member assembles a catapult while the other one is trapped in a stockade.
Detour: Full of Bull has them picking red, white and blue ribbons from replicas of bulls while Colorful has them unlocking a Van Gogh painting to get their next clue.
Pit Stop: Hotel Benvengudo
LUCAS AND BRITTANY ARE ENGAGED!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!
1st place: Lucas and Brittany—won a trip to Bali
2nd place: Kristi & Jen
3rd place: Eric and Daniel
4th place: Henry and Evan
5th place: Alex and Connor
6th place: Cody and Jessica
7th place: Trevor and Chris
8th place: Tim and Joey—Eliminated
More next week! Stay tuned.