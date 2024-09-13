Agatha All Along Sneak Peek

Excited attendees of the studio showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event were the first to see the decidedly dark and mysterious new trailer and poster for Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along”—cast members Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Patti LuPone joined together on stage to sing the Sacred Chant version of the series’ theme song “The Ballad of the Witches Road” by Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who, along with cast member Aubrey Plaza, joined Kevin Feige on stage. Now available to download and share, the new trailer gave fans some insight into the upcoming series, which streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning September 18, with the first two episodes.

In Marvel Studios’ “Agatha All Along,” the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.