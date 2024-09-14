Actress Gena Rowlands Passes Away at 94

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Gena Rowlands, who is known for many iconic roles, including Allie in The Notebook, has died. She was 94 years old.

No cause of death was given, but she had Alzheimer’s disease at the time of her death.

The Gloria actress won three Emmys, two Golden Globes and was nominated for two Oscars throughout her decades long career. She retired in 2015, but her legacy in Hollywood was not forgotten.

Throughout her career, she supported her children’s Hollywood projects, including The Notebook, which was directed by her son Nick, Yellow, also directed by Nick and Broken English, which was directed by her daughter Zoe.

In addition to starring in movies, she appeared on Broadway and television. Her projects in these mediums include The Seven Year Itch, Middle of the Night, Face of a Stranger, The Betty Ford Story and The Incredible Mrs. Ritchie. The latter roles are what helped her win her three Emmys.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, and children Nick, Alexandra, and Zoe Cassavetes.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.