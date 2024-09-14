Celebrity Death

Actress Gena Rowlands Passes Away at 94

By on Saturday, September 14, 2024
Actress Gena Rowlands Passes Away at 94

Originally posted on August 14, 2024 @ 9:43 pm

Actress Gena Rowlands Passes Away at 94

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Gena Rowlands, who is known for many iconic roles, including Allie in The Notebook, has died. She was 94 years old.

No cause of death was given, but she had Alzheimer’s disease at the time of her death.

The Gloria actress won three Emmys, two Golden Globes and was nominated for two Oscars throughout her decades long career. She retired in 2015, but her legacy in Hollywood was not forgotten.

Throughout her career, she supported her children’s Hollywood projects, including The Notebook, which was directed by her son Nick, Yellow, also directed by Nick and Broken English, which was directed by her daughter Zoe.

In addition to starring in movies, she appeared on Broadway and television. Her projects in these mediums include The Seven Year Itch, Middle of the Night, Face of a Stranger, The Betty Ford Story and The Incredible Mrs. Ritchie. The latter roles are what helped her win her three Emmys.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, and children Nick, Alexandra, and Zoe Cassavetes.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91 Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59 Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99 Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65
See also  Legendary Icon Stan Lee Dead at 95
0
Related Posts