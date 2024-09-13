ABC Announces New Bachelor Prior to Bachelorette Finale

Warning…spoilers ahead. Do not read unless you saw tonight’s episode.

After an emotional exit, Grant Ellis’ journey to find love will continue as he takes on the role of leading man for the upcoming 29th season of “The Bachelor.” The adventurous day trader, who captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation with his genuine desire to build a future centered around family on Jenn’s season of “The Bachelorette,” will be handing out roses when his season premieres next year on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on Hulu.

A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Ellis’ infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters. The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights. As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

“The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Bennett Graebner, Tim Warner and Peter Gust serve as executive producers.