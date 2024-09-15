48 Hours Gets Streaming Channel

48 Hours Gets Streaming Channel

CBS News launched 48 HOURS, its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel, today, Aug. 14 on new platforms, it was announced by Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. 48 HOURS will feature over 500 episodes of the award-winning true-crime series and now be available on CBSNews.comand the CBS News app as well as Paramount+, rolling out on partner channels today. This channel will continue to be available on Paramount’s leading FAST service Pluto TV.

Next week, the rollout will continue across other distribution platforms. The 48 HOURS channel also joins Paramount+ Live Channels.

48 HOURS on the CBS Television Network has been Saturday’s #1 non-sports primetime program for 18 consecutive seasons. And for the first time in the broadcast’s history, during the 2023-2024 season, 48 HOURS added more than 1 million viewers in seven-day playback 10 times this season.

Across linear and streaming platforms, 48 HOURS has garnered 36.3 billion minutes of viewing this season, making it one of the most popular programs in America. Compared to the previous year, 48 HOURS’ total minutes are up +23% on linear, +31% on streaming and +25% overall.

“48 HOURS has tremendous appeal to millions of viewers and is delivering remarkable growth in its 36th season. It truly is the iron horse of the true crime genre and continues to gain steam on every platform as we find new ways to create ubiquitous distribution for this iconic franchise,” McMahon said. “We are excited to expand the 48 HOURS offering and package episodes in ways that will appeal to both longtime fans as well as new viewers who have just discovered this powerhouse series.”

“True crime is one of the most popular genres in free streaming. For decades, 48 HOURS has been the leader, transcending across mediums,” said Sahand Sepehrnia, executive vice president of digital content strategy and business for CBS News and Stations, Entertainment and Sports. “We are thrilled to bring the show to an even wider audience with the launch of the show’s FAST channel on new platforms. 48 HOURS, streaming 24/7.”

With more than 500 episodes in the show’s library, the 48 HOURS FAST channel will debut without a repeated episode during its first seven days. In addition, the 48 HOURS stream will feature blocks of episodes with themes including, Crimes of Passion, Serial and Spree Killings, Criminal Blunders, Evil in the Family, Love Gone Wrong, Wrongful Convictions, Women Who Kill, Houses of Horror, Money Kills, Missing People, Cold Cases, Survival Stories and Hollywood Mysteries.

“48 HOURS brings you the very best of true-crime documentaries with our deep reporting and taut, smart storytelling. We follow a case from the crime scene to the courtroom with edge-of-your-seat suspense and intrigue every step of the way. It’s why our fans tell us that once they start watching a 48 HOURS episode, they can’t stop,” said executive producer Judy Tygard. “We’re also known for our empathy and integrity. While killers often capture headlines, 48 HOURS puts victims and their families at the heart of every episode. The 48 HOURS team can’t wait for new fans to discover us.”

48 HOURS extends Paramount Global’s position as the category leader in developing free news, sports and entertainment streaming networks that offer viewers new ways to consume content and information. 48 HOURS joins CBS News 24/7 , CBS News’ free national streaming news service; CBS Stations’ 14 local news streams; CBS Media Ventures’ INSIDE EDITION and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT; CAR CHASE; CBS Sports HQ , CBS Sports Golazo Network , UEFA Champions League ; and Pluto TV , the pioneer and leading player in the FAST industry.