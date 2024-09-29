Soap Opera Star Drake Hogestyn Passes Away at 70

Soap Opera Star Drake Hogestyn Passes Away at 70

Sad news for the soap opera world tonight. Drake Hogestyn, best known for playing John Black on Days of Our Lives, has died. He was 70 years old.

The actor had been suffering from pancreatic cancer at the time of his death.

His family released the following statement regarding his death:

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business.

We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

-The Hogestyn Family”

John is survived by his wife and four children. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.