2024 Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for THE 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS. The Daytime Emmy® Awards telecast will be presented live on Friday, June 7 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*. The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy® Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 8, and streamed on The Emmys apps and at watch.TheEmmys.tv. The ceremonies will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.
“We are happy to once again honor the creative talent both in front of and behind the camera of America’s favorite Daytime programs,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS. “We look forward to celebrating the icons who enliven the days of audiences across the country.”
“Producing the Daytime Emmys is a labor of love for all of us at NATAS,” said Brent Stanton, head of daytime at NATAS. “The huge popularity of these shows continues to be must-see viewing for their fans.”
The Lifetime Achievement honorees, hosts, presenters, Silver and Gold Circle honorees and telecast categories will be announced at a later date.
The June 7 telecast will mark the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network.
All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.
The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.
51ST DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS Nominations
1 – DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of Our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
Neighbours
Amazon Freevee
The Young and the Restless
CBS
2 – DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Tamron Hall
Syndicated
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+
The View
ABC
3 – ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood
Syndicated
Entertainment Tonight
Syndicated
Extra
Syndicated
4 – CULINARY SERIES
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network
Family Dinner
Magnolia Network
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Food Network
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network
What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel
Max
5 – LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Hot Bench
Syndicated
Judy Justice
Amazon Freevee
Justice for the People with Judge Milian
Syndicated
The People’s Court
Syndicated
We the People with Judge Lauren Lake
Syndicated
6 – TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
National Geographic
Guy’s All-American Road Trip
Food Network
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Street Somm
Tastemade
7 – INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Fixer to Fabulous
HGTV
Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Magnolia Network
Hack My Home
Netflix
Martha Gardens
Roku
Windy City Rehab
HGTV
8 – LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Downey’s Dream Cars
Max
George to the Rescue
NBC
Growing Floret
Magnolia Network
Homegrown
Magnolia Network
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
9 – ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Netflix
Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter
SundanceTV
Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey
Max
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
PBS
Working in the Theatre
AmericanTheatreWing.org
10 – EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward
NBC
Ireland Made with Love
PBS
Leveling Lincoln
PBS
What Really Happened: America’s Wild
National Geographic
11 – DAYTIME SPECIAL
Culture Quest: Ukraine
PBS
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC
Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men
SpringHill
Unexpected
Hulu
12 – SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Catalyst
LinkedIn News
The Dads
Netflix
Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens
The Hollywood Reporter
How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World
Eater
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix
13 – LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali
Days of Our Lives
Peacock
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
General Hospital
ABC
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves
General Hospital
ABC
14 – LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Eric Braeden as Victor Newman
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black
Days of Our Lives
Peacock
John McCook as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
15 – SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton
Days of Our Lives
Peacock
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech
Days of Our Lives
Peacock
16 – SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford
General Hospital
ABC
Bryton James as Devon Winters
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of Our Lives
Peacock
A Martinez as Nardo Ramos
The Bay
Popstar! TV
Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon
The Bay
Popstar! TV
17 – GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Alley Mills as Heather Webber
General Hospital
ABC
Guy Pearce as Mike Young
Neighbours
Amazon Freevee
Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux
Days of Our Lives
Peacock
18 – DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro
The View
ABC
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa
Live with Kelly and Mark
Syndicated
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood
The Talk
CBS
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall
Syndicated
19 – CULINARY HOST
Lidia Bastianich
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
PBS
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network
Eduardo Garcia
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia
Magnolia Network
Emeril Lagasse
Emeril Cooks
Roku
Sophia Roe
Counter Space
Tastemade
Buddy Valastro
Legends of the Fork
A&E
20 – DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY
Frank Caprio
Caught in Providence
Facebook Watch
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner
Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo,
Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith
Entertainment Tonight
Syndicated
Deborah Norville
Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret
Les Trent
Inside Edition
Syndicated
Robert Hernandez, Star Jones
Divorce Court
FOX
Judge Judy Sheindlin
Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose
Judy Justice
Amazon Freevee
21 – DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY
Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown’s Places to Love
PBS
Derrick Campana
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv
Christian Cooper
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
National Geographic
Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern
Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë
Magnolia Network
Jet Tila
Ready Jet Cook
Food Network
22 – WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of Our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
23 – WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Reconnecting Roots
PBS
Super Animals
Syndicated
Team Rubicon
Roku
24 – DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of Our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
25 – DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA
DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
TrueSouth
ESPN I ABC I SEC Network
26 – DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+
The View
ABC
27 – OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
AND COMPOSITION
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Mysteries of the Faith
Netflix
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix
28 – ORIGINAL SONG
“Shine”
General Hospital
ABC
“Unexpected Truth”
Unexpected
Hulu
“We’re Home”
Reconnecting Roots
PBS
29 – LIGHTING DIRECTION
General Hospital
ABC
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
The View
ABC
30 – TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of Our Lives
Peacock
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
31 – CINEMATOGRAPHY
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Living for the Dead
Hulu
Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament
CBN
32 – SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey
Max
Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
33 – MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
Family Ingredients
PBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Team Rubicon
Roku
TrueSouth
ESPN|ABC|SEC|Network
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv
34 – OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
The Talk
CBS
Tamron Hall
Syndicated
35 – SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Downey’s Dream Cars
Max
Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix
36 – MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Netflix
Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
Super Animals
Syndicated
Tex Mex Motors
Netflix
37 – CASTING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Days of Our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
Start Up
PBS
The Young and the Restless
CBS
38 – ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated
General Hospital
ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
The View
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
39 – COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
Sherri
Syndicated
40 – HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated
Sherri
Syndicated
The View
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
The 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Awards ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.
