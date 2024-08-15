What to Watch: Welcome to the J Rod Show

FOX Sports Films’ original documentary WELCOME TO THE J-ROD SHOW follows the inspirational journey of one of the youngest breakout stars in Major League Baseball (MLB), Julio Rodriguez, AKA “J-Rod.” From his humble beginnings in the Dominican Republic to his rise with the Mariners, viewers will get an inside look into J-Rod’s path to his ultimate goal: playing in the big leagues. To Julio, baseball was always more than just a sport, it’s his American dream. The documentary features exclusive interviews with his family, Mariners teammates, Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez, and more.

WELCOME TO THE J-ROD SHOW is executive produced by Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, and Victor Buhler of Religion of Sports, and Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon, and Barry Nugent of FOX Sports and FOX MLB Analyst Derek Jeter’s CAP 2 Productions. The film is co-produced by FOX Sports Films, Religion of Sports, and MLB and is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Bryant Robinson. Carl Hansen, Ariana Rotstein, Michael Vayder, Rita O’Dea and Omri Kruvi serve as producers.

Tuesday, July 16 at 11:30 PM ET on FS1, following the network’s WELCOME TO THE J-ROD SHOW premiereson FS1, following the network’s live postgame coverage of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on FOX.

on Thursday, July 18 at 10:00 PM ET on FS1. A second showing of the documentary will air on FS1.