What to Watch: Rumors Salon

Impact Network is thrilled to announce the premiere of its “Impact Original” special presentation TV movie, “Rumors Salon” along with a “first look” trailer. The film stands out as a testament to the network’s commitment to producing quality, thought-provoking content. “Rumors Salon” in association with GreenApple Entertainment is a part of Impact Network’s initiative designed to deliver exclusive, compelling movies and series targeted at Impact’s core audiences. Keeping in step with the network’s new format of providing family friendly entertainment geared towards black and brown communities, Impact is also opening much needed opportunities for new and emerging talent to showcase their abilities and also gives creatives of color opportunities to direct, write and produce!

“Rumors Salon” is directed by actress/director Jasmine Burke (Bounce TV’s “Saints & Sinners”) and tells the story of hair stylist and small business owner, Naomi Parker (Rey Robinson) who is struggling to keep up with the back payments her grandmother owed on their family’s salon. Naomi is shaken when beauty industry icon and the woman she looks up to, Brooke Daniels (Roxzane T. Mims), opens a high-end salon across the street and begins winning over Naomi’s clients and the town with underhanded tactics and rumors that could ruin her business for good! The film is a reflective look at how lies can unravel community bonds and challenges viewers to think about the impact of their words. The film stars newcomers/emerging talents Reynada Robinson, Roxzane T. Mims and Trazi Leshawn and is executive produced by Impact’s Founder, Wayne T. Jackson and the Network’s Executive Vice President, Royal W. Jackson. “Rumors Salon” is set to premiere Saturday, June 29th at 9pm ET/PT.

Impact Network is the premier home for Black family entertainment dedicated to offering the highest quality lifestyle programming, including movies, scripted and non-scripted series, and specials. A 100% Black founded multi-platform media company, Impact is driven by family values and community. Established in 2010 by community leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson, the company is defined by its legacy and mission to inform, empower, educate, and serve to positively impact the Black community. Based in Detroit, MI, the Impact Network is distributed in over 70% of US homes broadcasting via cable and satellite systems across the United States on Comcast-Xfinity, Frontier, Cox, Time Warner, Spectrum, Charter, Spectrum, ATT-U-Verse, Verizon, Fios, Altice, DirecTV, DISH and expanding digitally.