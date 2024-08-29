Unsolved Mysteries Recap for The Mothman Revisited

Episode 5: The Mothman Revisited

Wauconda, Illinois….April 2017. A woman named Paula Solmini claims that she was taking her garbage out one early morning when she saw a seven foot creature with human legs covered in feathers. She couldn’t shake the feeling that he wanted her to go to him, so she ran into her house in fear, sensing that he was coming towards her. She looked out her window and saw that the creature was gone.

Paula told her family, but no one believed her. She did some research and realized that several people had seen the same creature….known as the Mothman.

Tobias Wayland, a paranormal investigator, talks about loving all things paranormal growing up. He looked into everything from UFOs to Bigfoot and everyone in between.

While doing research, he discovered some Mothman sighting claims and got in touch with Lon Strickler, who claims to have seen such sightings. He began doing his own investigations around the country.

Both men describe the winged creature known as Mothman and the sightings people claimed to have seen. They began reporting on the Chicago sightings, which led people to believe it could be connected to a prior case on Unsolved Mysteries that took place in West Virginia.

CUE FLASHBLACK TO THE OG CASE NARRATED BY ROBERT STACK!!!

We get several eyewitnesses to the case and even some from the OG case describing what they had seen, stating their fear of the creepy, red-eyed creature.

Several other people talk about the West Virginia case and how the sightings were said to be an omen. However, the sightings never really led to any catastrophe.

Tobias and Lon both look into all the sightings and wonder if all the sightings are credible, looking into the inconsistencies and even the weather the day the sightings allegedly took place. They claim though, that most of them were indeed consistent and credible.

Jonathan Lane recalls hearing noises one night in August 2016 and having a similar experience to Paula. Being an avid bird watcher, Jonathan knew that this was no bird and began investigating what the sighting could be.

O’Hare Airport employees also claim to have seen such sightings while working, not knowing what they saw. People in the area also claim to have seen similar sightings.

Stacey Ahern and Sandra Styden also claim to have seen Mothman during a family outing. Sandra initially saw a black figure she thought was a balloon, while Stacey saw something resembling Iron Man. They both claim it disappeared ‘like a mist.’ Their kids, who also saw it, think it was Mothman.

Stacey began sketching it and Sandra had a friend do one as well. Both of them were exactly what they had seen that day.

Lon and Tobias talk about another case where a man had seen a large, winged creature on his way to work. He’d recorded the ride, but it turned out to be a heron. Sightings like this were common in the Chicago area and could be mistaken for Mothman.

In June 2022, Shana and Barbera Clippert claimed to hear screeching noises on their way to McDonald’s, followed by seeing a large creature with hind legs. Barbera got out of the car to investigate further and claims the creature took flight and disappeared. They believe they saw Mothman.

Tobias thinks this is a credible sighting, but there is no proof that it is Mothman.

Mothman apparently doesn’t want to communicate or have any encounters with anyone who sees him.

Jonathan will never forget the sighting.

Lon says many witnesses of Mothman are running scared. Many of these witnessed are still frightened.

Another woman named Roxanne claims she saw what she believed to be Mothman in September 2001 during a nighttime BBQ, saying the creature was massive, had red eyes and was screeching.

Most of the witnesses, as well as Tobias and Lon claim most people don’t believe the stories they year about Mothman. Many of the witnesses fear being labeled as crazy and ridiculed.

Tobias says many people could see Mothan as a sign of doom or impending danger. While sightings have been connected with some disastrous events such as bridge collapses, nothing can be proven.

Mothman is considered another paranormal sighting similar to Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster. Mothman is also seen quite a bit by Restman Cemetery.

Tobias and Lon plan to get enough solid evidence from witnesses and sightings to prove Mothman is real. The witnesses are glad to finally have someone listen to them.