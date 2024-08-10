The Simpsons Season 35 Premiere Date Announced

Today at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event “The Simpsons” announced that season 35 of the hit animated serieswill launch October 2 on Disney+. The new season of the Emmy® Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy takes fans back to Springfield for 18 more episodes of fun with the Simpsons family.

During “The Simpsons” panel, Matt Groening, Matt Selman, Al Jean, Mike Price, Brian Kelley, David Silverman and Nancy Cartwright also shared the exciting news that four never-before-seen episodes of the series will be made available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers. This includes a special Christmas-themed double episode premiering December 17, timed to the 35th anniversary of the series’ original Christmas special. The four exclusive episodes, titled “The Past and the Furious,” “Yellow Planet,” and “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” — a Christmas double-episode — will debut in the months ahead on Disney+.

This October, Disney+ will also be home to an exclusive new Halloween-themed short from “The Simpsons.”

In addition to 35 seasons of “The Simpsons,” Disney+ is also home to “The Simpsons Movie” and more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family. All these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming service: https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons

