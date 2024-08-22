Originally posted on January 17, 2024 @ 6:00 am
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2024
-Reunion day is here! Reunion day is here!!!!
-I love Heather and Monica’s dresses….not so much the style, but the colors.
-The Monica montage makes me wonder how she managed to pull this trolling off….I could buy her being a witness for Jen and working for her, but trolling? It nothing I ever would have guessed her doing, yet here we are.
-I had no idea the ring Lisa lost was symbolic to the birth of her son Henry.
-Shaq is in the 1% Monica thought Lisa was in….ohhhh-kay.
-The ladies think Monica stole the ring….and the way she is arguing isn’t helping her case.
-Is Angie getting snacks out of her bag?
-Monica saying most of the season didn’t involve Angie is not quite a lie…..but also not true….Angie was just, there?
-Bench Warming Bitch is my new favorite insult.
-Monica was more or less Jen’s personal assistant for free? I can almost see this….kindness towards a friend.
-I forgot that Kim Kardashian started as an assistant.
-That recording of Monica comparing herself to Kim means…..nothing? She was saying we all start somewhere….I see nothing wrong with it….and she isn’t wrong.
-Monica telling the show that it sucked is so on brand.
-Monica is an informant and a troll…..again so on brand.
-Honest question…..you can get excommunicated and then re-baptized?
-Meredith hasn’t said a peep since this began.
-Monica talking about trolls harassing her online…..does she not see the irony?
-This montage…..THIS IS THE BIG OMG REUNION FOOTAGE WE WERE PROMISED? HEADDESK.
-Finally, we hear from Meredith! I understand how she feels when it comes to people not caring about her….I feel that too and I get how it is hard to explain feelings.
-These women can never let things go and bring things up that are so irrelevant. Just say sorry and move on!
-Monica may not have STARTED the rumor, but she gave it legs by broadcasting it on TV, which is no better.
-I feel so sorry for Angie about the rumors and how they affected her life.
-What the hell are they even arguing about with this….who is friends with whom shouldn’t be that big a deal…you’re big girls, get over it.
-Lisa and Whitney being Good Leather is the best thing to come out of this reunion so far.
-Meredith’s accent changes more than Martin Grey’s and Dorit’s combined.
-In case you all wanted to know, Justin wears his wedding ring on a necklace now.
-I didn’t realize Angie and Shawn were together for 30 years.
-Does Meredith take notes of everything she has ever said on the show?
-Rumors about the marriage and husband ARE the same thing, though?
-This reunion is so boring so far…..they are fighting over….what exactly? Stuff that has been beaten to death?
