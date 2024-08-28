TV News

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 Preview

By on Wednesday, August 28, 2024
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 Preview

Originally posted on June 22, 2024 @ 1:02 pm

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 Preview

 

COMING UP THIS SEASON

  • Following a very difficult year, Shannon Storms Beador is doing her best to move forward as she faces the consequences from her DUI.  With her twins in college, this empty-nester is left trying to mend her fractured friendships. However, she’s continuously in the hot seat as her life choices are questioned. Things get awkward for Shannon when her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend, Alexis Bellino, threatens to bring damaging information about her past.
  • Always on the move, Heather Dubrow and husband Terry find themselves routinely commuting between Orange County and their new estate in Beverly Hills. Their Balboa Bay Club penthouse suite serves as home base with Terry’s practice and his mother around the corner. After many years of friendship, Heather and Gina find themselves at odds over loyalty and betrayal. Heather isn’t quick to warm up to new housewife Katie, and their relationship takes a wrong turn when Katie confronts her about an old rumor.
  • No longer a Tres Amiga, Tamra Judge is putting her energy into developing stronger friendships and helping her daughter Sophia, who recently turned 18, navigate her gap year.  As Tamra and Eddie enjoy a new home in Big Bear, they also decide it might be time to sell their longtime home in OC. Tamra’s damaged friendship with Shannon is hotly contested as she wonders if Shannon is truly remorseful for her accident. Also, her new improved friendship with Jennifer is put to the test when Eddie and Ryan get into a heated debate.
  • Gina Kirschenheiter has leveled up as a realtor, but her professional reputation is called into question after one of the ladies puts her in a sticky situation. Her relationship with Travis takes an unconventional turn when deciding she wants to live separately, but stay together. On top of this, as Gina watches bestie Emily get close to Tamra, she wonders if their friendship will remain the same.
  • Emily Simpson has gone through an incredible transformation after losing 40 pounds and finds herself trying to adjust to her new healthy lifestyle. Her obsession with the gym has affected her relationship with food, family and friends. When she’s not helping the wrongly convicted as a part of the California Innocence Project, she’s questioning the ladies on everything from integrity to intentions. Her closeness with Tamra causes those around her to wonder if Emily is taking her opinions too far.
  • Jennifer Pedranti is ready for a fresh start with Tamra while also trying to prove that her boyfriend, Ryan, is worthy of redemption. She feels a lot of her life is up in the air as she waits for her divorce to be finalized and figures out her financial future. While some of the ladies in the group wonder if she has truly learned from her past mistakes, Jennifer finds some commonality with new housewife Katie. As she strives to make new changes and keep her head afloat, it all culminates when Ryan’s name is involved in a national bombshell that rocks Orange County.
  • New to Orange County, Katie Ginella and her husband, professional golf journalist Matt Ginella, recently moved from San Diego. She’s looking to expand her circle of friends while working to launch her own cocktail line. Now ready to learn more about her Korean heritage and connect to her roots, Katie decides to explore her adoption further and meet her birth mother. After meeting the ladies, Katie immediately finds herself smack dab in the middle of the drama and gets a quick lesson in how loyalty works in the OC.
  • A longtime friend of Heather and Emily, Alexis Bellino comes in full force ready to make waves. She finds her footing with most of the ladies and starts fresh with Tamra, but she instantly finds herself on shaky ground with Shannon as they face off in a series of high-stakes disputes.
  •  

    “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is produced by Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios Company, and 32 Flavors. Alex Baskin, Brian McCarthy, Luke Neslage, Lucilla D’Agostino and Lynsey Dufour executive produce, along with Scott Dunlop. Andy Cohen also serves as executive producer.

     

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Taylor Armstrong Joins The Real Housewives of Orange CountyTaylor Armstrong Joins The Real Housewives of Orange County The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 8/8/2023The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 7/12/2023 The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 TrailerThe Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Trailer The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 TrailerThe Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Premiere: Snark and Highlights
See also  The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S11, E1 Recap for Dressed to the 90210s
0
Related Posts