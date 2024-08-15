The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/21/2024

-Finale night! Who is ready for this?

-Kevin Lee—shee shee shee! I am so happy he is back!

-The White Party is going to have cheerleaders? Okay, then!

-There is something so surreal about watching Sutton shop for jewelry with her daughter.

-The jewelry prices are crazy! I guess I can live vicariously through Sutton?

-The ladies getting ready for the party looks like so much fun! It’s like prom on steroids.

-Cynthia Bailey and Jeff Lewis are both at the party…..as Dorit says, so chic.

-I had no idea the White Party has been around for 20 years.

-Denise not dressing up is….a choice…..wearing pink is an even bigger choice.

-I am sad it didn’t work out with Sutton and Steve, but I am glad she is doing her own thing and knows her worth.

-Not gonna lie, Erika’s music is pretty awesome. XXpen$ive is a BOP!

-Erika is planning on doing more music, videos and shows after her residency.

-PK came home from London after 39 days. Kyle and Dorit haven’t spoken since December.

-Crystal and Annemarie haven’t spoken since the party. Annemarie has retired from giving out medical advice at cocktail parties.

-Crystal’s brother has a new girlfriend and she accepts him living back home….and that Rob was right.

-Garcelle won an Astra for Black Girl Missing and is thriving in life.

-Sutton is thriving in her business, being a mom and focusing on Santos the horse.

ONE MONTH LATER!!

-The news of Kyle and Maurico’s separation is released and everyone is going crazy trying to figure out what is going on.

-Sutton and Garcelle think Kyle was lying the entire time…..and the separation was a long time coming.

-The statement from Kyle and Mauricio comes out one day after the story broke.

-I am glad Erika came over to support Kyle.

-Hearing Kyle talk about how much she and Mauricio went through together and helped each other completely breaks my heart.

-The family meeting is making me so sad.

-Kyle and Mauricio don’t seem like they are on the same page at all when it comes to working on things and living arrangements.

-What made Kyle lose her trust?

-I wonder why Morgan hasn’t been mentioned yet? The Kyle affair, yes, but nothing about Morgan. Did she ask to not be mentioned.

-Kyle and Kathy are reunited, Mauricio and Kyle are not…..and there are a ton of rumors.

-Reunion next week, stay tuned!