The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/6/2024

-I am so proud of Kyle being sober.

-I agree that the women are being insensitive with the sobriety, working out and tattoos, it is none of their business.

-Kyle I was on your side until you doubled down on the not eating comment with Sutton.

-For someone who pries into everyone else’s lives, Kyle sure is being tight lipped about her marriage….and it is pretty rich to call the women entitled….pot meet kettle.

-I severely doubt Sutton came on the season JUST to antagonize Kyle.

-Tonight is basically a ‘do not, do too’ fight about Sutton’s alleged drinking problem.

-I completely forgot about all this Denise drama.

-I don’t understand why Dorit didn’t just wear her bag on her shoulder?

-The whole thing with Garcelle and Dorit arguing about the robbery and if it happened kind of gives me an icky vibe. I can see where it seems weird, but it’s crappy to throw it in Dorit’s face.

-I like how we glossed over the whole PK affair rumors…..

-I agree…..it would have been nice for PK to gift Dorit the necklace.

-How can people NOT read the fine print before signing things? That is the FIRST thing you should do!

-I really hope that PK and Dorit are going to be okay…and I am glad PK is working on his sobriety.

-Wait….Kyle just said she and Dorit weren’t close off camera, but now she is mad that she didn’t call her during her issues with Mauricio? Pick a lane, Kyle!

-Kyle not being ready to discuss her marriage is understandable, but she can’t be mad no one reached out when she wasn’t talking about it.

-This is such a boring episode. Dorit’s drama is played out….Erika’s residency is cool, but will she be using the money for the widows and orphans?

-Denise sure does live rent free in their minds, no?

-Tom’s friend being Erika’s lawyer would be conflict of interest, wouldn’t it? Especially if they were so close?

-I don’t understand why Erika can’t talk about sitting down with the victims when….IT WAS ON TV!!!

-Crystal is right, wouldn’t he be incompetent to stand trial if he was that deep into the dementia diagnosis.

-Kathy Hilton is here!!!

-I also forgot about the Magic Mike debacle.

-Sutton probably thought it was a Chippendales revue, but it ended up being too raunchy for her liking, which is understandable…..the stimulated oral sex was a bit much, I am no prude, but I wasn’t a fan of it either.

-I am living for Sutton’s declaration of independence and how she is finally able to have a voice and speak up against her ex.

-I feel like we keep having the same arguments over and over again….I am so sick of it.

-More next week, stay tuned.