The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 2/28/2024

-Garcelle sage-ing her trailer is such a mood.

-I am so confused with the Dorit and Kyle drama. I thought they were always super close. What happened?

-Did Dorit’s dress rip? Is that why she is being sewn into it?

-The fact that the ladies wanted to start without Dorit is so justified.

-I really don’t like any of their dresses. Sutton’s is my favorite if I had to pick, but none of them really appeal to me.

-Kyle looks so nervous and uncomfortable tonight.

-I kind of feel bad for Dorit because she truly seems hurt by Kyle. Making the comment about Morgan didn’t help matters, but Kyle more or less saying ‘I love you, but we aren’t as close as you think’ is super hurtful and I feel for Dorit.

-I love how Garcelle is being so proactive with her kids.

-Garcelle and Dorit really need to get on the same page with things….they harp on the same things over and over again.

-I don’t think Annemarie was yelling, I think she has a naturally loud voice (I do too, as a NY Italian) and it can come across this way. However, she also said she didn’t mean to yell, so I am confused by all this.

-As an aside, Dorit as beautiful eyes.

-Sutton has a driver with benefits….you go, girl!

-Um, if a dude called me 8.5 in everything, I would run for the hills.

-I also want to send condolences to Annemarie about the death of her mom. My heart breaks for her.

-This segue from comforting Annemarie to attacking her over her job was a choice. It kind of makes me feel bad for her.

-I am glad Annemarie apologized to Sutton.

-If LVP doesn’t watch the show, how would she know who Crystal was or if Kyle was still on? She has admitted that she hasn’t watched since she left.

-I am so glad Crystal is coming into her own. I also find her so relatable when she talks about comparing herself to others.

-Don’t most of the women have college degrees on the show? Or some sort of higher education?

-Dorit doesn’t seem to understand how her words come across has hurtful and ignorant. Crystal is right, calling her a child bride was wrong and disgusting.

-I have to admit, Kyle becoming her own woman was actually a beautiful thing to witness.

-I think Kyle losing Lorene really shook her to her core and sometimes she doesn’t know how to handle it sometimes. It breaks my heart because losing a friend like that is something you never truly get over.

-Wait, Kyle and Dorit are fighting over Dorit being friends with Kathy?

-So….we aren’t talking about Aspen anymore, are we? Either Kathy worked overtime to scrub it and make sure no one ever mentions it ever, or it was a whole lot of nothing.

-More next week, stay tuned.