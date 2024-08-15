The Masked Singer Season 12 News

The Masked Singer is reaching new heights in Season 12 with original theme nights, kicking off Wednesday, September 25 (8:00-9:00 PM ET) on FOX. Panelists Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, alongside host Nick Cannon, return as the series commemorates acclaimed franchisesBarbie and Footloose, along with the iconic artist Miley Cyrus in a pop culture-piercing night that salutes her music catalog. The new season will pay tribute to the 65th anniversary of Mattel’s Barbie, celebrating over six decades of breaking down boundaries and inspiring girls to explore their limitless potential. The show will also celebrate Footloose as the film rings in its 40thanniversary.

The Masked Singer stage will also see the return of fan-favorite tentpole themes such as “Soundtrack of My Life” and “Thanksgiving Night,” with other all-new themes including “Sports Night,” “60’s Night” and a first-of-its-kind “Who Are You Fest,” featuring music from memorable festival lineups. The themes will be woven throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, special celebrity guests, set design…and may even provide clues as to WHO is under the mask!

New this season, clues are everywhere and hidden in all-new places: strategically embedded in costumes, in song choices and on-stage moments. And for the first time in the show’s history, viewers will get the biggest clue yet as each of the fifteen masked singers will be endorsed by a celebrity Masked Ambassador. These Ambassadors, all alums of the series, have a special connection to each singer and provide major new clues about their friends’ identities. Some of our Ambassadors will include Dick Van Dyke (Season 9’s GNOME), Jewel (QUEEN OF HEARTS and Season 6 winner), NE-YO (COW and Season 10 winner) and DeMarcus Ware (Season 11’s KOALA). Get yourMasked binoculars out and your guessing hat on for a season that is sure to come in like a wrecking ball!

In the 2023-24 broadcast season, The Masked Singer averaged a 0.6 Live + 7 Day rating among Adults 18-49 and 5.9 million multiplatform viewers season-to-date, marking FOX’s largest unscripted cross-platform audience. The series has also been FOX’s #1 unscripted series each season it has aired, among its Total Multiplatform audience (September to September, 23/24 L+35 thru 6/16/24 & Non-Linear thru 7/28/24).

Fans of The Masked Singer can watch anytime on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi and On Demand. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Rosie Seitchik, Craig Plestis, and Cannon serve as executive producers. Seitchik serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.