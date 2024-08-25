The Garfield Movie Soundtrack Out Now

The Garfield Movie Soundtrack Out Now

Today, ASG Records and Republic Records: Kids & Family unveil The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) available now at all streaming platforms. Its arrival precedes next week’s North American theatrical debut of Alcon Entertainment/Columbia Pictures’ highly anticipated animated film, The Garfield Movie (in theaters May 24, 2024).

Listen to The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) HERE

Earlier this week, groundbreaking award-winning Jon Batiste released “Good Life,” setting the tone for Garfield fans worldwide and getting them ready for the movie. Listen HERE.

Earlier this month, multiplatinum award-winning UK pop dynamo Calum Scott’s “Then There Was You” set the stage for the album. Thus far, the single has already generated nearly half-a-million total streams and counting, increasing excitement for the full Soundtrack in the process. Listen to Calum Scott’s “Then There Was You” HERE.

The latter followed on the heels of the Soundtrack’s first original single—Keith Urban and Snoop Dogg’s “Let It Roll.” Beyond amassing 944K Spotify streams and counting, it received praise from Taste of Country and more. Variety applauded how “Snoop Dogg and Keith Urban are not as odd a couple as it might seem at first,” going on to profess, “he and Urban are going big.” Listen to Keith Urban and Snoop Dogg’s “Let It Roll” HERE.

Welcoming everyone into the world of Garfield, the 10-track album, produced by GRAMMY® nominated writer/producer and the film’s executive music producer Michael Hodges, also boasts a new original composition by five-time GRAMMY® Award winner Jon Batiste entitled “Good Life” in addition to contributions from Calum Scott, Granville featuring Will Champlin, Hannah Waddingham and more. It also features three tracks from Academy® Award-nominated composer John Debney, as well as classics by Marvin Gaye and Dean Martin.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Opening in theaters on May 24, 2024, in The Garfield Movie, Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. The film is directed by Mark Dindal with a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds based on the Garfield characters created by Jim Davis.

Now, The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is finally here, and it’s a musical feast for all ages!

TRACKLISTING

1. “Good Life” – Jon Batiste

2. “Let It Roll” – Keith Urban and Snoop Dogg

3. “Then There Was You” – Calum Scott

4. “Bring It” – Granville [feat. Will Champlin]

5. “Let’s Get It On” – Marvin Gaye

6. “Meet Garfield” – John Debney

7. “I’m Back” – Hannah Waddingham

8. “Flashback” – John Debney

9. “That’s Amore”- Dean Martin

10. “The Pinecone”- John Debney

ABOUT ASG RECORDS

ASG Records is designed to revolutionize integrations within music, film, television and commercial media companies. ASG provides industry wide services including music content creation, production, composition, promotion and distribution in all areas of music. In addition to producing original music and third-party content for Alcon’s motion picture and television properties, ASG partners with other film, television, brand and commercial media companies to provide numerous music solutions and label services.

ABOUT REPUBLIC RECORDS: KIDS & FAMILY

Republic Records: Kids & Family launched as the official children’s division of Republic Records in August 2022. The division caters to audiences ages 0-12 with fun and family-friendly music, collaborations, and experiences tailored to early development. Its releases are traditionally aimed to entertain kids first and foremost, yet they still captivate the whole family. The imprint offers engaging, upbeat music, leveraging innovative partnerships with trusted brands such as Nickelodeon, NBC Universal and many more. With an emphasis on world-class presentation, Republic Records: Kids & Family appeals to little ears and beyond.

ABOUT THE GARFIELD MOVIE

Directed by Mark Dindal. Screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds. Based on the Garfield® characters created by Jim Davis. Producers are Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost and Namit Malhotra. Executive Producers are Jim Davis, Scott Parish, Bridget McMeel, David Reynolds, Carl Rogers, Tom Jacomb, Crosby Clyse, Chris Pflug, Simon Hedges, Louis Koo, Steve Sarowitz and Justin Baldoni. The film features the voices of Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Snoop Dogg.