THE FLASH: Lose Yourself Preview

By on Saturday, August 31, 2024

Originally posted on April 17, 2018 @ 12:01 am

RALPH CONSIDERS CROSSING A LINE TO DEFEAT THE THINKER — When Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash find a way to enter The Thinker’s lair, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) considers crossing a dangerous line to defeat DeVoe.  Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is concerned by Harry’s (Tom Cavanagh) recent behavior.  Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#418).  Original airdate 4/17/2018.— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

https://youtu.be/BREbdCxNVPA

