The Boys: Meet Director Catriona McKenzie

Catriona McKenzie is a director and writer who has helped bring many projects to our screens with her incredible talent. Hailing from Sydney, Australia and currently residing in Los Angeles, she has brought us episodes of Riverdale, How to Get Away with Murder, Outer Range and Echo.

Most recently, she directed the penultimate episode of season four’s The Boys, which can now be seen on Prime Video. In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, she told us about how wonderful it was to work on the show.

It all began when she moved to the USA in 2020. She had been a super fan of the show and was thrilled to meet Eric Kripke, who writes for, produces and directs The Boys. They got to talking and before long, one thing led to another and she was directing an episode!

Catriona says that the experience was a huge honor and while she didn’t give too much away about the episode (she wants fans to be surprised!) she did promise, however, that there was one scene (that took hours to film!) that she knows fans are going to absolutely love. Her goal was to honor what Eric created this far and….no spoilers….but mission accomplished!

Despite loving the actual job of directing the episode, Catriona says that it was working with everyone on set that she loved even more, especially Eric. She adored the bonding and kindness throughout her time on set and hopes that she will be returning for the final season.

So what does the future hold for her? She cannot give too much away about her upcoming projects, but did reveal that they involve Hawaii, Kevin Bacon and Toronto….which means we will be seeing a whole lot more of her work in the future…and make us one degree closer to the man himself! Best of luck to her with these incredible projects!