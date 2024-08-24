The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites Preview

MONDAY, AUG. 26

8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT – The Bachelorette: “2108” (2108)

Logline: Jenn and her final three men arrive in Hawaii for a week of dates across land, sea and sky. Amid the pressure of looming overnight dates, some men grapple with fears of commitment and rejection, leading them to question their futures with Jenn.

Extended Logline: As her journey to find love comes to a close, Jenn and her final three men arrive in Hawaii for an action-packed week of dates across land, sea and sky. Jenn takes one man on a breathtaking helicopter tour, embarks on a thrilling jeep adventure with another, and concludes the week with an adventurous boat ride and manta ray swim alongside her final suitor. Amid the excitement and pressure of looming overnight dates, some men grapple with fears of commitment and rejection, leading them to question their futures with Jenn.

The three men vying for Jenn’s heart are the following:

Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas

Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, Calif.

Marcus, 32, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, N.C.