The Amazing Race 36 Cast Announced

Meet the 13 new teams that will embark on the journey of a lifetime when the 36th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE kicks off Wednesday, March 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Host Phil Keoghan kicks off the RACE from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the 13 new teams must participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last. The stakes are high because there are no non-elimination legs, and the team to finish last in each leg will be eliminated. Along the route, Racers will go paragliding in Colombia, rally car racing in Argentina, and visit two new countries – swimming through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visiting music superstar Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados.

“This season of THE AMAZING RACE features a cast of adventurous thrill-seekers. We always want to challenge our cast and surprise our viewers, so we are excited to travel to two new countries along the route,” said executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. “The 90-minute episodes are returning, which really allows us to delve into the countries on the route and get to know our amazing cast. We are ready for a global adventure like never before.”

Following are the teams competing on the upcoming season of THE AMAZING RACE:

Derek (57, retired chief of police) and Shelisa Williams (55, retired sheriff’s lieutenant)

Married

Alta Loma, Calif.

Danny (27, university resident director) and Angie Butler (55, seventh grade teacher)

Mother and son

San Diego, Calif., and Walla Walla, Wash.

Rod (46, former NFL player/owner of Gshred Supplements) and Leticia Gardner (38, fitness business owner) Married Lawrenceville, Ga. Rod has played for Washington, Carolina, Green Bay and Kansas City. Michelle (39) and Sean Clark (46), owners of Double Dutch Aerobics Married East Point, Ga.

Yvonne Chavez (40, global strategy and operations lead) and Melissa Main (38, investigator for U.S. Navy special operations) Dating San Diego, Calif. Sunny Pulver (41) and Bizzy Smith (37), firefighters Best friends Edgerton, Wis., and New Berlin, Wis.

Amber Craven (30) and Vinny Cagungun (37), nurse anesthetists Dating Englewood, Colo. Ricky Rotandi (34, preschool teacher) and Cesar Aldrete (34, food stylist) Dating New York, N.Y.

Juan Villa (29) and Shane Bilek (29), Air Force pilots Best friends Spokane, Wash., and Marine City, Mich. Anthony (26) and Bailey Smith (26), recruiters Twin brothers Clearwater, Fla.

Kishori Turner (26, senior marketing strategist) and Karishma Cordero (22, student) Cousins Gaithersburg, Md., and Austin, Texas Maya (20, student) and Rohan Mody (23, master’s student) Siblings Monmouth Junction, N.J. Chris Foster (60, receptionist) and Mary Cardona-Foster (27, marketing manager) Father and daughter Waltham, Mass.

This season on THE AMAZING RACE, one of the 13 teams trekking around the world will be eliminated at the end of every leg. Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges – some mental and some physical – and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. The locations that teams will travel to include Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Barbados, Dominican Republic and Pennsylvania state, where the first team to cross the final finish line will be crowned the winner of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan and Patrick Cariaga are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Earthview Inc. in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. THE AMAZING RACE was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. *Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.