Taylor Swift Debuts New Music Video
By Sammi Turano on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Taylor Swift Debuts New Music Video

The singing sensation just released the video for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, showing BTS moments from the Eras Tour.