SYTYCD Top Four Revealed

THE TOP 4 DANCERS ARE REVEALED TONIGHT ON SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

 

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: Top 4 dancers in the “Brand Challenge” episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Monday, May 13 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX.

 

ASMARIYAH HAWKINSIS SENT HOME

THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES NEXT WEEK WITH A BRAND-THEMED CHALLENGE FEATURING EMMY NOMINATED CHOREOGRAPHER,SYTYCD ALL-STAR, AND PROFESSIONAL DANCER WITNEY CARSON AND CHOREOGRAPHY FROM HI-HAT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODEAIRING MONDAY, MAY 13 AT 9/8c ON FOX AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU!

 

 

Dancers Face Judges Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 

Allison Holker and JoJo Siwa

Alongside Host Cat Deeley

THE TOP 4 DANCERS:

Anthony

Age: 19

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

IG: @anthony_curley

 Dakayla

Age: 18

Hometown: Valrico, FL

Current City: Southampton, MA

Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)

IG: @dakaylannwilson
Easton

Age: 19

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

IG: @eastonmags_

 Madison

Age: 21

Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Jazz

IG: @madisonrougealvarado

 

Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly, with the Top 3 Finalists Competing in the Season’s Spectacular Finaleon Monday, May 20 on FOX,

but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCESeason 18.

