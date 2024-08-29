SYTYCD Top Four Revealed

THE TOP 4 DANCERS ARE REVEALED TONIGHT ON SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

ASMARIYAH HAWKINSIS SENT HOME

THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES NEXT WEEK WITH A BRAND-THEMED CHALLENGE FEATURING EMMY NOMINATED CHOREOGRAPHER,SYTYCD ALL-STAR, AND PROFESSIONAL DANCER WITNEY CARSON AND CHOREOGRAPHY FROM HI-HAT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODEAIRING MONDAY, MAY 13 AT 9/8c ON FOX AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU!

Dancers Face Judges Maksim Chmerkovskiy,

Allison Holker and JoJo Siwa

Alongside Host Cat Deeley

THE TOP 4 DANCERS:

Anthony Age: 19 Hometown: Phoenix, AZ Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Contemporary IG: @anthony_curley Dakayla Age: 18 Hometown: Valrico, FL Current City: Southampton, MA Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion) IG: @dakaylannwilson Easton Age: 19 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Contemporary IG: @eastonmags_ Madison Age: 21 Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Jazz IG: @madisonrougealvarado

Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly, with the Top 3 Finalists Competing in the Season’s Spectacular Finaleon Monday, May 20 on FOX,

but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCESeason 18.