SUPERNATURAL: The Thing  Preview 

By on Saturday, August 31, 2024

Originally posted on April 5, 2018 @ 11:57 am

TRUST NO ONE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) continue to collect the pieces necessary to open a rift to the other world in order to save their family. Their latest quest leads them to a Men of Letters bunker from the 1920s and a hungry God from another dimension. Meanwhile, Ketch (guest star David Hayden-Jones) makes a shocking decision about Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight Jr.) after an unruly encounter with Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise). John Showalter directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1316).  (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1K9KFRm8Ors

