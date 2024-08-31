TV News

SUPERNATURAL A Most Holy Man Trailer

By on Saturday, August 31, 2024

Originally posted on March 8, 2018 @ 12:01 pm

DIVINE INTERVENTION – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are close to collecting everything they need to open a rift into the apocalyptic world and possibly rescuing Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert).  The one missing ingredient leads the Winchesters to a black market for religious relics where everything is not always as it seems.  Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Robert Singer & Andrew Dabb (#1315).  Original airdate 3/8/2018.  (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC3K0bw2eDY

0
