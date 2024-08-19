Super Bowl 58 Snark and Highlights
–Swifties, rest easy! Our girl has arrived to the game safe and sound!
–Andra Day’s performance was incredible! I am in awe of her….wow…Lift Every Voice and Sing is an amazing song and she did such a great job!
–Post Malone sang America the Beautiful….and WOW. I was always a fan but tonight I became a Super FAN!
–Reba sang the national anthem and showed us why she is such an icon.
-Chiefs win the coin toss…..and…..LET THE BATTLE BEGIN! PLAY BALL! Wrong shows/sports! Dim the lights, here we go? Eh, the game begins!
-So far, the commercials are boring. I feel like they have dropped the ball on them over the past few years.
-No touchdowns yet, but we have had some Fun with Flags!
-What a fumble by McCaffrey! Poor guy!
-So far, no Taylor sightings.
-Michael Cera’s CeraVe commercial is the best of the bunch so far.
-Jake Moody scores 3 for the 49ers! Longest field goal in Super Bowl history to boot! Mazel tov!!!!
-Spongebob and pals are in the audience.
-The Suits reunion T-Mobile commercial was so unexpected,. I also loved Bradley Cooper with his mom…..so adorable.
-More Fun with Flags!
-Twisters Trailer—WOOOOOOOHOOOO!!
-Wicked Trailer…..WOOT WOOT!!
-The Fall Guy too! This is making me want to go to the movies!
-Deadpool and Wolverine!
Despicable Me 4! These movie trailers are better than the game!
-Okay, back to the game, where there is more Fun with Flags.
-Nothing is really happening. Everyone looks super pissed off.
-Caramel Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups? Sounds…..interesting.
-Dre Greenlaw is injured and carted off the field. I hope he is okay!
-Taylor sighting as Travis waves to the crowd!
-Wait, Travis is throwing a hissy fit over that fumble? Is he out of the game now? He pushed his coach? No excuse, buddy! NONE!
-Finally a touchdown! 49ers are in the lead! What a comeback for McCaffrey!!!
-Score is 10-0!!!
-AWE, Young Sheldon commercial….so sad it is ending!
-The Dunkin’ commercial with Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and J.Lo. wins for best of the night so far.
-Kennedy landing a Super Bowl Presidential ad is not at all what I expected and the biggest surprise of the night.
-Score 3 for the Chiefs….thanks, Harrison Butker.
-There seems to be tension on the field. I know it is stressful, but calm down, gentlemen!
-Every time I see a local ad, I think of the Smart Guy episode where TJ had his dad’s company’s commercial air during the game.
-Time for the USHER concert, friends!!!!
-WTF even is this halftime show? I have no words for it….and I was so excited for it. I hate to say it, but they just should have gotten Taylor to do it. I loved Alicia Keys, Ludacris and Lil’Jon appearing, but the rest was….off? I can’t explain it.
-If Trailer!
-Interception from a Penn State alum. WE ARE!!!!!!
-That Uber Eats commercial was hilarious….Rachel forgetting Ross…..maybe they were on a break all this time?
-That overthrow by Mahomes leading to an interception by Brown completely killed a Chiefs comeback.
-The Pfizer commercial made me cry and smile at the same time…..everyone clapping for the little girl leaving the cancer unit and Queen Don’t Stop Me Now…..what a powerful commercial.
-Holy crap, that injury looks scary AF. Poor Deebo Samuel!
-Butker gets the Chiefs another 3 points due to a field goal! Breaking the record that Moody set just hours earlier.
-Going back to the ads, Beyonce being in one was such an unexpected, but lovely surprise!
-That fumble by McCloud trying to pick up the ball….oh, honey…..
-FINALLY THE CHIEFS GET A TOUCHDOWN AND THE LEAD!!!! GO MAHOMES AND VALDES-SCANTLING!!!!!!
-13-10 Chiefs!!!!
-Injury time out……looks like Feliciano got hurt when being pushed back. It looks super serious, I hope he is okay!
-This is a wild quarter, I can’t keep up with all this craziness.
-Andddddd……the 49ers steal the game with another touchdown….all thanks to Jennings, Purdy and Moody….even if their one point was blocked.
-Not gonna lie, I totally zoned out for the last 20 minutes. I did take the time I was zoned out to paint my toenails though, so there is that.
-That Kia commercial where the dad took his daughter to see her grandpa to reenact her ice skating routine made me ugly cry like no other.
-Taylor sighting. Her look is awesome tonight, that outfit and lipstick are FIRE!
-So much back and forth and craziness…..sometimes this game goes too fast that it is hard to know what is happening.
-Chiefs get a field goal…..so now the game is tied. Thanks for that, Butker!
-And another field goal for the 49ers! Thanks, Moody!
-Was that dude sleeping?
-There are more timeouts than there are in a preschool. Sheesh.
-All the mistakes and craziness in these last few minutes is so wild.
-Looks like there is an injury again…I can’t see who it is though.
-It all comes down to this….and we get a tie thanks to Butker….
-Did that dude run off the field to go potty?
-Why does Kelce look pissed off again?
-All these penalties and time outs and people on the ground….is this the Super Bowl or preschool?
-49ers are in the lead with 22 points to the Chiefs’ 19. Again, thanks to our guy Moody!
-Is this another time out? Freaking REALLY?
-I don’t know if I am tired, bored or both, but I keep zoning out here.
-AFTER ANOTHER TOUCHDOWN, THANKS TO MAHOMES AND HARDMAN, THE CHIEFS WIN FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW!!!!
-Mahomes has the cutest kids!
-Not going to lie, Taylor hugging Travis was pretty cute.
Originally posted on February 19, 2024 @ 2:00 pm