Shudder June 2024 Schedule

Shudder June 2024 Schedule

THE DEVIL’S BATH

Directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz

Streaming On Shudder June 28

Available in US, CA, UKI, AU,NZ

Synopsis

In 1750 Austria, a deeply religious woman named Agnes has just married her beloved, but her mind and heart soon grow heavy as her life becomes a long list of chores and expectations. Day after day, she is increasingly trapped in a murky and lonely path leading to evil thoughts, until the possibility of committing a shocking act of violence seems like the only way out of her inner prison. Giving a voice to the invisible and unheard women of the rural past, THE DEVIL’S BATH is based on historical court records about a shocking, hitherto unexplored chapter of European history.

EXHUMA

Directed by Jae-hyun Jang

Streaming On Shudder June 14

Available in US, CA

Synopsis

When a renowned shaman (KIM Go-Eun) and her protégé (Lee Do-hyun) are hired by a wealthy, enigmatic family, they begin investigating the cause of a disturbing supernatural illness that affects only the first-born children of each generation. With the help of a knowledgeable mortician (YOO Hai-jin) and the country’s most revered geomancer (CHOI Min-sik), they soon trace the affliction’s origin to a long-hidden family grave located on sacred ground. Sensing an ominous aura surrounding the burial site, the team opts to exhume and relocate the ancestral remains immediately. But as something much darker emerges, they soon discover what befalls those who dare to mess with the wrong grave.

TV SERIES

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder Original Series

Season 6 Episodes Continue Biweekly LIVE Premieres on Shudder TV

Friday, June 7; Debuts on-demand Sunday, June 9

Friday, June 21; Debuts on-demand Sunday, June 23

Available in US and CA

Synopsis

The supersized sixth season continues with all-new episodes debuting biweekly.

DRACULA

Streaming On Shudder June 16

Full Series Binge Available in US

Synopsis

Golden Globe winner Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) stars as Dracula, arriving in London and posing as an American entrepreneur who wants to bring modern science to Victorian society. He’s especially interested in the new technology of electricity, which promises to brighten the night – useful for someone who avoids the sun. But he has another reason for his travels: He hopes to take revenge on those who cursed him with immortality centuries earlier. Everything seems to be going according to plan… until he becomes infatuated with a woman who appears to be a reincarnation of his dead wife.

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

June 1

Funeral Home

A young woman arrives at her grandmother’s house, which used to be a funeral home, to help her turn the place into a bed-and-breakfast inn. After they open, however, guests begin disappearing or turning up dead.

Death on the Beach

David, the disturbed son of a wealthy businesswoman, returns to his sunny beachside home to try to get over the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his boarding schoolteacher. As he tries to overcome his homosexual urges, David begins murdering all those around him who he sees as being responsible for his trauma.

Vacation of Terror

An evil witch gets burned at the stake, but not before vowing to return and get her revenge. A hundred years later a family arrived to spend their vacation at a summer home located in the same immediate countryside area where the witch was killed. Trouble ensues when little girl, Gaby finds an ugly doll that’s possessed by the lethal spirit of the malevolent witch.

Vacation of Terror II

The diabolical doll and Pedro return in this sequel. Julio is invited to a birthday party for a. little girl on Halloween in a closed movie studio. At the party, he notices she has a doll that resembles the one that his little sister had.

Outing (aka The Lamp)

A group of high schoolers decide to stay in a natural museum after closing hours, but a newly acquired and mysterious lamp hiding a deadly force will turn the fun into horror.

Arrebato

A low budget horror filmmaker gets in touch with an eccentric who is trying to film his consciousness during drug abuse.

Dr. Caligari (1989)

The granddaughter of an infamous doctor experiments with hormone and shock therapies at her asylum for the insane.

June 3

A Lonely Place to Die

A group of mountaineers in the Scottish Highlands discover a kidnapped girl and are pursued by her captors.

Backcountry

An urban couple goes camping in the woods and find themselves lost in the territory of a predatory black bear.

Pyewacket

A frustrated, angst-ridden teenage girl awakes something in the woods when she naively performs an occult ritual to evoke a witch to kill her mother.

Hunter Hunter

Joseph and his family live in the remote wilderness as fur trappers, but their tranquility is threatened when they think they are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf, and Joseph leaves them behind to track it.

Killing Ground

A couple’s camping trip turns into a frightening ordeal when they stumble across the scene of a horrific crime.

The Survivalist

In a time of starvation, a survivalist lives off a small plot of land hidden deep in the forest. When two women seeking food and shelter discover his farm, he finds his existence threatened.

Valhalla Rising

Forced for some time to be a fighting slave, a pagan warrior escapes his captors with a. boy and joins a group of Crusaders on their quest to the Holy Land.

The Nightingale

Set in 1825, Clare, a young Irish convict woman, chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness, bent on revenge for a terrible act of violence he committed against her family. On the way she enlists the services of an Aboriginal tracker named Billy, who is also marked by trauma from his own violence-filled past.

June 10

Night of the Bastard

After an injured woman takes refuge in a gruff recluse’s home, the two must find a way to escape from a game of bloodthirsty demonists.

Body Melt

Residents of peaceful Pebbles Court, Homesville, are being used unknowingly as test experiments for a new “Body Drug” that causes rapid body decomposition and painful death

June 15

Gateway

In an ordinary abandoned house – on what could be an ordinary street – a gang of desperate criminals have found something, or has it found them?

Herd

When a woman trying to outrun her past ends up trapped between a zombie outbreak and warring militia groups, she must fight to find her way back home.

Mother, May I?

When Anya starts behaving like her fiancée’s recently deceased mother, Emmet must confront his deepest traumas to free his fiancée from this bewildering possession.

June 17

Girl on the Third Floor

Don Koch tries to renovate a rundown mansion with a sordid history for his growing family, only to learn that the house has other plans.

Houseboat Horror

When a music video shoot on the seemingly tranquil Lake Infinity turns into a smorgasbord of horror, death and blood-gushing mayhem, it can only mean one thing…ACID HEAD, a horribly scarred axe-wielding maniac with a grudge against interlopers is on the loose!

Inn of the Damned

A sheriff investigates why the guests at a local hostelry check in but never check out.

June 24

Loop Track

Ian wants to get as far away from humanity as possible and heads into the New Zealand bush, but a four-day journey turns into a fight for survival.

Night of Fear

Insane sadistic hermit stalks and captures those who get lost in his part of the woods. A young woman whose car broke down is about to find out what he does with them next.

Sons of Steel

In a futuristic Australia, a scheme to blow up the Sydney Opera House is discovered. The only way to stop it is to send an agent back in time to prevent the plotters from hatching it.