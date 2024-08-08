Shirley Wins SOFEE

(Los Angeles, CA – March 20, 2024) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) Women’s Committee is pleased to announce that “Shirley” (Netflix) will receive the Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment. Called the “SOFEE,” the Seal recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories.

Political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm was the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress and made the audacious move to run for President in 1972. This inspiring and empowering film sheds light on the barriers she broke throughout her political career, as well as the sustained strength and grace she displayed through trial and triumph. Academy Award-winning actress Regina King stars as the iconic congresswoman and also serves as the film’s producer.

“Crafting ‘Shirley’ for over 15 years has been a journey of passion and dedication,” said King. “We are deeply honored by the acknowledgement as we gear up to unveil our film. Shirley Chisholm’s legacy has been a beacon, urging women, particularly women of color, to reach for the extraordinary. We aspire for her narrative to embolden women globally. Grateful to the CCA for this recognition!”

Nominated by CCA Women’s Committee members, SOFEE qualifying projects will have a prominent female character arc, give female characters at least equal screen time to male characters, have female leaders behind the scenes, and pass elements highlighted in the Bechdel test. To be considered, new film and television releases must possess an artistic and storytelling value and exceptionality, and score at least 7 out of a possible 10 points in the SOFEE rubric, which can be found at CriticsChoice.com.

The Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment is issued by the CCA Women’s Committee. Members include Tara McNamara (Chair), Hillary Atkin, Semira Ben-Amor, Christina Birro, Lauren Bradshaw, Jamie Broadnax, TJ Callahan, Catalina Combs, Ashley Dvorkin, Marriska Fernandes, Toni Gonzales, Teri Hart, Susan Kamyab, Destiny Jackson, Emma Loggins, Lilly Liu, Lucia Magi, Louisa Moore, Gayl Murphy, Mary Murphy, Sherin Nicole, Patricia Puentes, Christina Radish, Amanda Salas, Rachel Smith, Tessa Smith, Sammi Turano, Lynn Venhaus, Lauren Veneziani, Federica Volpe, and Stacey Yvonne, as well as Board member Grae Drake.