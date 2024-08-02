Reporter Sam Rubin Dead at 64

Sad news for the journalism world tonight. Sam Rubin, KTLA reporter and one of the driving forces behind the Critics Choice Association has died. He was 64 years old.

According to Variety, the legendary reporter died of a heart attack at home after completing his Hollywood report this morning.

Both KTLA and the Critics Choice Association paid tribute to Sam:

KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving… pic.twitter.com/eG0tQswBSH — KTLA (@KTLA) May 10, 2024

The Critics Choice Association is devastated by the sudden loss of our dear friend Sam Rubin, a longtime member of our Board of Directors and a guiding force throughout our 30-year history.

Sam’s generous spirit, unfailing good humor and deep knowledge of “Hollywood” made him a legend in the entertainment business and a trusted friend to millions of viewers – and to hundreds of stars who relaxed in easy conversation with him on his set at KTLA and on countless Red Carpets.

As we absorb the shock of this terrible loss, our hearts go out to his wife and children. May his memory be a blessing.

Sam is survived by his wife and four children. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time. We would also like to thank him for all the incredible work he has done in the world of journalism and for the CCA over the years.