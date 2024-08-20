President Joe Biden Drops Out of Presidental Race

President Joe Biden Drops Out of Presidental Race

UPDATE: Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement about getting President Biden’s endorsement for President:

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said in a statement. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else,” she concluded.

It is the end of the road for President Joe Biden’s Presidential campaign. The current commander in chief announced today that he is dropping out of the race, thus ending his campaign for a second term.

The would-be Democratic nominee was set to continue his campaign this past week but took time off after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” he wrote in a public letter. “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he continued. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.”

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats—it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he concluded.

Check out his full resignation announcement below: pic.twitter.com/RMIRvlSOYw — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024