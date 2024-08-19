Phil Donahue Passes Away at 88

Phil Donahue Passes Away at 88

Sad news for the world of journalism today. Phil Donahue, known for being an iconic talk show host, has died. He was 88 years old.

According to The Today Show, the Phil Donahue Show host died after a long illness surrounded by loved ones.

Phil’s career spanned over several decades, starting in radio and eventually expanding into television. His talk show lasted from 1967-1995, briefly returning in 2002. He went on to make several appearances as a commentator over the years, appearing on Hannity, The O’Reilly Factor and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

In addition, he appeared on several sitcoms such as Who’s The Boss, Blossom and Frasier as himself.

He is survived by his wife Marlo Thomas and five children. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.