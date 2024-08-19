Celebrity Death

Phil Donahue Passes Away at 88

By on Monday, August 19, 2024

Phil Donahue Passes Away at 88

Sad news for the world of journalism today. Phil Donahue, known for being an iconic talk show host, has died. He was 88 years old.

According to The Today Show, the Phil Donahue Show host died after a long illness surrounded by loved ones.

Phil’s career spanned over several decades, starting in radio and eventually expanding into television. His talk show lasted from 1967-1995, briefly returning in 2002. He went on to make several appearances as a commentator over the years, appearing on Hannity, The O’Reilly Factor and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

In addition, he appeared on several sitcoms such as  Who’s The Boss, Blossom and Frasier as himself.

He is survived by his wife Marlo Thomas and five children. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91 Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59 Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99 Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65
See also  Norman Lear Dead at 101
0
Related Posts