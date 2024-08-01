Peacock Announces Days of Our Lives Fan Event
- The stars of Peacock’s Days of our Lives will be back with fans at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, on Saturday, November 2 for the annual “Day of Days” fan event.
- In celebration of the series’ upcoming 60th season, the complimentary event will offer Days of our Lives fans the opportunity to meet their favorite cast members in person, participate in autograph signings, pose in photo opps featuring backdrops from the series and much more throughout the day. For the first time ever, in conjunction with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, the event will have celebratory merchandise for sale on site. Talent line-up still to be confirmed.
- Peacock is the exclusive home of Days of our Lives, making it the ultimate destination for daytime fans to access the past season and new episodes every weekday. Approaching its 60th season, the beloved daytime soap celebrates both legacy mainstays and new faces, even recently making Daytime Emmy® Awards history with Dick Van Dyke’s win for his guest star appearance. Viewers can also catch up on episodes streaming now only on Peacock. Days of our Lives is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.
