Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule Part 1

”Primetime in Paris” features 10-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky and seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel leading Team USA swimming contingent in the latest chapter of their rivalry with Australia, as the women’s 400m freestyle and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay finals headline tonight’s coverage on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Ledecky takes on two of her biggest rivals in Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and Canada’s Summer McIntosh in the women’s 400m freestyle, while Dressel looks to win a medal as part of the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay on the first day of the Olympic swimming competition in Paris.

Additionally in primetime tonight, Fred Richard leads Team USA in men’s gymnastics qualifying, and Team USA’s Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook compete for the first medals of theGames in the women’s synchronized 3m springboard final.

Tomorrow, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles begins her third Olympic campaign as she and Team USA compete in women’s gymnastics qualifying at 6 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

The opening day of swimming competition will see the first four medals in men’s and women’s swimming will be awarded in men’s and women’s 400m freestyle and men’s and women’s 4x100m freestyle relay tonight in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Beach volleyball gets underway with both U.S. teams competing on Saturday, including the U.S. women’s duo of Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth facing Canada’s Heather Bansley and Sophie Bukovec. The defending Olympic gold medalist U.S. women have won four of the last five Olympic tournaments.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

The most decorated gymnast in world championship history, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles leads Team USA in the opening day of women’s gymnastics competition with qualifying at 6 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Biles is the oldest U.S. women’s gymnast to compete at the Olympics since 1952 and is only the fourth U.S. women’s gymnast to make three Olympic teams.

NBA superstars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid lead Team USA as they play their first game of the Paris Games against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The U.S. men look to win their fifth consecutive basketball gold medal.

In the pool, Tokyo Olympic 400m Individual Medley gold medalist Chase Kalisz looks to defend his title starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

MONDAY, JULY 29

Five more swimming events will be contested on Monday starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy expected to contest the men’s 100m backstroke, an event he won the gold medal in Rio and bronze medal in Tokyo.

On the international side, Titmus is expected to defend her 200m freestyle gold medal.

U.S. Women’s Basketball begins its quest for its unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal, one of the most successful runs in Olympic history, in a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic gold medal game when it faces Japan at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The team features WNBA stars A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Diana Taurasi, who could win her sixth consecutive gold medal.

Additionally, the defending Olympic champion U.S. women’s volleyball team takes on China at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, U.S. women’s rugby faces host-nation France at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the U.S. women’s beach volleyball duo of Nuss and Kloth faces the Tokyo Olympic silver medal-winning Australia duo of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and more.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium, In The Village, and My New Favorite Olympian:

The Podium: When Olympic skateboarders Nyjah Huston and Jagger Eaton touched down as part of only the second-ever US Olympic Skateboard team, they went for a practice session…in the streets of Paris. It’s one of the ways that street skateboarding, much like the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as a whole, blends the city and field of play in innovative ways.

In The Village: NBC Sports swimming correspondent/analyst Elizabeth Beisel interrupts Team USA swimmers while they do a final suitcase pack for Paris, as Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy, Abbey Weitzeil and Nic Fink determine what’s actually essential to put in a travel bag and end up talking about what’s essential to have on a team roster.

My New Favorite Olympian: Get to know Olympic boxer Jennifer Lozano, nicknamed “the Troublemaker,” who started boxing after experiencing bullying, racism and cartel violence splitting her time between Mexico and the border town of Laredo, Texas.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Paris Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, begins tomorrow, July 26, with the 8-episode series rolling out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, will host a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock, with the first installment set for tomorrow, Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m. ET during the United States women’s soccer team taking on Germany, and the second on Thursday, August 1, at 12:15 p.m. ET for the women’s gymnastics all-around final.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony.

SATURDAY, JULY 27 (DAY 1)

NBC

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying

Diving – Women’s Synchro Springboard Final

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Canada

Surfing – Day 1 Report

USA NETWORK

3 a.m.-3:20 a.m.

Rowing – Qualifying (LIVE)

3:30 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5 a.m.

Badminton (Mixed Doubles) – United States vs. China

5 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Rowing – Qualifying

7:15 a.m.-9 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – Italy vs. Brazil (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Women’s Badminton (Doubles) – United States vs. China

9:35 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Table Tennis – United States vs. Moldova

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Argentina (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Epee and Men’s Sabre Finals

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal Game and Final*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Germany vs. Japan

9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. France

10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Rowing – Qualifying*

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Cuba*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. New Zealand*

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Shooting – Mixed Team Air Rifle Final (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Women’s Badminton (Doubles) – United States vs. China*

7:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Germany vs. Japan (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Sweden vs. Australia

11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – France vs. Brazil (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Argentina (LIVE)

3:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Canada vs. Greece (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Shooting – Mixed Team Air Rifle Final*

E!

5 a.m.-7:35 a.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 1) (LIVE)

7:35 a.m.-8 a.m.

Women’s Badminton (Doubles) – China vs. Malaysia

8 a.m.-9:10 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Hungary (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 2) (LIVE)

12:05 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Canoeing – Women’s Slalom Qualifying (LIVE)

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Qualifying

2 p.m.-4:35 p.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 3) (LIVE)

4:35 p.m.-6 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 1

1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Surfing – Day 1

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Field Hockey, Soccer, Volleyball, Handball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Handball, Badminton, Table Tennis, Fencing, and More

SUNDAY, JULY 28 (DAY 2)

NBC

6 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (Group 2) (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10:10 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. Serbia (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Surfing – Day 1 Report

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

2:30 p.m.-4:05 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 400m IM Final

Women’s 100m Fly Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final

4:05 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Czech Republic (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final

Surfing – Day 2 Report

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Men’s Rugby – Bronze Medal Match and Final*

3 a.m.-4 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Italy vs. Spain (LIVE)

4 a.m.-5 a.m.

Women’s Badminton (Singles) – United States vs. Australia

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:15 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Germany vs. France

8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.

Archery – Women’s Team Quarterfinals (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10:10 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

10:10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Archery – Women’s Team Semifinals

10:45 a.m.-11:35 a.m.

Archery – Women’s Team Bronze Medal Game and Final (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Canoeing – Slalom Final (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Netherlands vs. Lithuania

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Czech Republic vs. Canada

2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Rowing – Qualifying

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Soccer – Pregame

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

5:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. Serbia*

7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country*

9:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Women’s Table Tennis – United States vs. TBD

10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Badminton (Doubles) – United States vs. Hong Kong

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Italy*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Germany*

CNBC

4 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Women’s Archery – United States vs. Chinese Taipei

4:30 a.m.-5:05 a.m.

Women’s Archery – Team Elimination Rounds (LIVE)

5:05 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico (LIVE)

6:45 a.m-9:35 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)

9:35 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Ireland vs. Great Britain

Australia vs. South Africa

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

11 a.m.-12:35 p.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Australia vs. Great Britain

United States vs. Brazil

France vs. Japan

Fiji vs. China

3:30 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Shooting – Finals

3:45 p.m.-4:40 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Foil and Men’s Epee Finals (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Handball – France vs. Netherlands

E!

4 a.m.-5 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (Group 1) (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Women’s Table Tennis (Singles) – United States vs. Vanuatu

5:30 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Gymnastics – Pregame

5:40 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (Group 2) (LIVE)

7:20 a.m.-8:50 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Italy vs. Dominican Republic

8:50 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (Group 3) (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

12 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (Group 4) (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Japan

3:10 p.m.-4:50 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (Group 5) (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Serbia

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 1 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 2 (LIVE)

1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Surfing – Day 2 (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Judo, Handball, Basketball, Soccer, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Table Tennis, Boxing, Equestrian, Volleyball, and More

MONDAY, JULY 29 (DAY 3)

NBC

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Synchro Platform Final

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – United States vs. France (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Individual Final

2:30 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 400m IM Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final

Women’s 200m Freestyle Final

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. China

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

Diving – Men’s Synchro Platform Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final

Surfing – Day 3 Report

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Czech Republic*

3 a.m.-4 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Italy vs. Australia (LIVE)

4 a.m.-4:15 a.m.

Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle Final (LIVE)

4:15 a.m.-5 a.m.

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)

9:35 a.m.-10:40 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-11 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – United States vs. France*

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. China (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Archery – Men’s Team Bronze Match and Final

1:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rowing – Qualifying

2:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle Final

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Handball – France vs. Norway

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – France vs. Germany

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Spain*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final*

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing Finals*

11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. China*

12:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Japan*

E!

4 a.m.-5 a.m.

Badminton – Qualifying Round

5 a.m.-6 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Synchro Platform Final (LIVE)

6 a.m.-6:15 a.m.

Rowing – Qualifying (LIVE)

6:15 a.m.-7 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Switzerland vs. Spain (LIVE)

7 a.m.-10 a.m.

Equestrian – Eventing Finals (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying

11 a.m.-12:35 p.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

12:35 p.m.-1 p.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Latvia vs. Switzerland

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Sweden vs. Qatar (LIVE)

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Rugby – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Sabre and Men’s Foil Finals

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 2 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 3 (LIVE)

1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Surfing – Day 3 (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Water Polo, Badminton, Table Tennis, Handball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Field Hockey, Judo, Boxing, Fencing, and More

