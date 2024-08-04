Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 9
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the seventh day of competition with host France second and China third, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Sunday, Aug. 4
ARCHERY
MEN’S INDIVIDUAL
Gold: Kim Woo-jin, South Korea
Silver: Brady Ellison, United States
Bronze: Lee Woo-seok, South Korea
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
MEN’S RINGS
Gold: Liu Yang, China
Silver: Zou Jingyuan, China
Bronze: Eleftherios Petrounias, Greece
MEN’S VAULT
Gold: Carlos Edriel Yulo, Philippines
Silver: Artur Davtyan, Armenia
Bronze: Harry Hepworth, Britain
WOMEN’S UNEVEN BARS
Gold: Kaylia Nemour, Algeria
Silver: Qui Qiyuan, China
Bronze: Sunisa Lee, United States
BADMINTON
MEN’S DOUBLES
Gold: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin, Taiwan
Silver: Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, China
Bronze: Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, Malaysia
CYCLING
WOMEN’S ROAD RACE
Gold: Kristen Faulkner, United States
Silver: Marianne Vos, Netherlands
Bronze: Lotte Kopecky, Belgium
EQUESTRIAN
DRESSAGE INDIVIDUAL
Gold: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Germany
Silver: Isabell Werth, Germany
Bronze: Charlotte Fry, Britain
FENCING
MEN’S FOIL TEAM
Gold: Japan
Silver: Italy
Bronze: France
GOLF
MEN’S INDIVIDUAL
Gold: Scottie Scheffler, United States
Silver: Tommy Fleetwood, Britain
Bronze: Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
SHOOTING
WOMEN’S SKEET
Gold: Francisca Crovetto, Chile
Silver: Amber Rutter, Britain
Bronze: Austen Smith, United States
SWIMMING
WOMEN’S 50M FREESTYLE
Gold: Sarah Sjöström, Sweden
Silver: Meg Harris, Australia
Bronze: Zhang Yufei, China
WOMEN’S 4x100M MEDLEY RELAY
Gold: United States
Silver: Australia
Bronze: China
MEN’S 1500M FREESTYLE
Gold: Bobby Finke, United States
Silver: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy
Bronze: Daniel Wiffen, Ireland
MEN’S 4x100M MEDLEY RELAY
Gold: China
Silver: United States
Bronze: France
TABLE TENNIS
MEN’S SINGLES
Gold: Fan Zhendong, China
Silver: Truls Moregard, Sweden
Bronze: Félix Lebrun, France
TENNIS
MEN’S SINGLES
Gold: Nova Djokovic, Serbia
Silver: Carlos Alcaraz, Spain
Bronze: Lorenzo Musetti, Italy
WOMEN’S DOUBLES
Gold: Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy
Silver: Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, AIN
Bronze: Cristina Busca and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain
TRACK AND FIELD
MEN’S 100M
Gold: Noah Lyles, United States
Silver: Kishane Thompson, Jamaica
Bronze: Fred Kerley, United States
MEN’S HAMMER THROW
Gold: Ethan Katzberg, Canada
Silver: Bence Halasz, Hungary
Bronze: Mykhaylo Kokhan, Ukraine
WOMEN’S HIGH JUMP
Gold: Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine
Silver: Nicola Olyslagers, Australia
Bronze: Eleanor Patterson, Australia and Iryna Gerashchenko, Ukraine