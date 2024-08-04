Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 9

By on Sunday, August 4, 2024
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the seventh day of competition with host France second and China third, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Sunday, Aug. 4

ARCHERY

MEN’S INDIVIDUAL

Gold: Kim Woo-jin, South Korea

Silver: Brady Ellison, United States

Bronze: Lee Woo-seok, South Korea

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

MEN’S RINGS

Gold: Liu Yang, China

Silver: Zou Jingyuan, China

Bronze: Eleftherios Petrounias, Greece

MEN’S VAULT

Gold: Carlos Edriel Yulo, Philippines

Silver: Artur Davtyan, Armenia

Bronze: Harry Hepworth, Britain

WOMEN’S UNEVEN BARS

Gold: Kaylia Nemour, Algeria

Silver: Qui Qiyuan, China

Bronze: Sunisa Lee, United States

BADMINTON

MEN’S DOUBLES

Gold: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin, Taiwan

Silver: Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, China

