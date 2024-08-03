Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 8

Via AP:

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the seventh day of competition with host France second and China third, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Saturday, Aug. 3

ARCHERY

WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL

Gold: Lim Si-hyeon, South Korea

Silver: Nam Su-hyeon, South Korea

Bronze: Lisa Barbelin, France

EQUESTRIAN

DRESSAGE TEAM

Gold: Germany

Silver: Equestrian

Bronze: Britain

FENCING

WOMEN’S TEAM SABRE

Gold: Ukraine

Silver: South Korea

Bronze: Japan

JUDO

Gold: France

Silver: Japan

Bronze: Brazil and South Korea

ROWING

MEN’S EIGHT

Gold: Britain

Silver: Netherlands

Bronze: United States

WOMEN’S EIGHT

Gold: Romania

Silver: Canada

Bronze: Britain

MEN’S SINGLE SCULLS

Gold: Oliver Zeidler, Germany

Silver: Yauheni Zalaty, AIN

Bronze: Simon van Dorp, Netherlands

WOMEN’S SINGLE SCULLS

Gold: Karolien Florijn, Netherlands

Silver: Emma Twigg, New Zealand

Bronze: Viktorija Senkute, Lithuania

SAILING

MEN’S WINDSURFING

Gold: Tom Reuveny, Israel

Silver: Grae Morris, Australia

Bronze: Luuc van Opzeeland, Netherlands

WOMEN’S WINDSURFING

Gold: Marta Maggetti, Italy

Silver: Sharon Kantor, Israel

Bronze: Emma Wilson, Britain

SHOOTING

WOMEN’S 25M PISTOL

Gold: Yang Jiin, South Korea

Silver: Camille Jedrzejewski, France

Bronze: Veronika Major, Hungary

SWIMMING

MEN’S 100M BUTTERFLY

Gold: Kristof Milak, Hungary

Silver: Josh Liendo, Canada

Bronze: Ilya Kharun, Canada

MIXED 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY

Gold: United States

Silver: China

Bronze: Australia

WOMEN’S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

Gold: Summer McIntosh, Canada

Silver: Kate Douglass, United States

Bronze: Kaylee McKeown, Australia

WOMEN’S 800M FREESTYLE

Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States

Silver: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

Bronze: Paige Madden, United States

TENNIS

MEN’S DOUBLES

Gold: Matthew Ebden and John Peers, Australia

Silver: Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram, United States

Bronze: Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States

WOMEN’S SINGLES

Gold: Qinwen Zheng, China

Silver: Donna Vekic, Croatia

Bronze: Iga Swiatek, Poland

