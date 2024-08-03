Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 8
Via AP:
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the seventh day of competition with host France second and China third, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Saturday, Aug. 3
ARCHERY
WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL
Gold: Lim Si-hyeon, South Korea
Silver: Nam Su-hyeon, South Korea
Bronze: Lisa Barbelin, France
EQUESTRIAN
DRESSAGE TEAM
Gold: Germany
Silver: Equestrian
Bronze: Britain
FENCING
WOMEN’S TEAM SABRE
Gold: Ukraine
Silver: South Korea
Bronze: Japan
JUDO
Gold: France
Silver: Japan
Bronze: Brazil and South Korea
ROWING
MEN’S EIGHT
Gold: Britain
Silver: Netherlands
Bronze: United States
WOMEN’S EIGHT
Gold: Romania
Silver: Canada
Bronze: Britain
MEN’S SINGLE SCULLS
Gold: Oliver Zeidler, Germany
Silver: Yauheni Zalaty, AIN
Bronze: Simon van Dorp, Netherlands
WOMEN’S SINGLE SCULLS
Gold: Karolien Florijn, Netherlands
Silver: Emma Twigg, New Zealand
Bronze: Viktorija Senkute, Lithuania
SAILING
MEN’S WINDSURFING
Gold: Tom Reuveny, Israel
Silver: Grae Morris, Australia
Bronze: Luuc van Opzeeland, Netherlands
WOMEN’S WINDSURFING
Gold: Marta Maggetti, Italy
Silver: Sharon Kantor, Israel
Bronze: Emma Wilson, Britain
SHOOTING
WOMEN’S 25M PISTOL
Gold: Yang Jiin, South Korea
Silver: Camille Jedrzejewski, France
Bronze: Veronika Major, Hungary
SWIMMING
MEN’S 100M BUTTERFLY
Gold: Kristof Milak, Hungary
Silver: Josh Liendo, Canada
Bronze: Ilya Kharun, Canada
MIXED 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
Gold: United States
Silver: China
Bronze: Australia
WOMEN’S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Gold: Summer McIntosh, Canada
Silver: Kate Douglass, United States
Bronze: Kaylee McKeown, Australia
WOMEN’S 800M FREESTYLE
Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States
Silver: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
Bronze: Paige Madden, United States
TENNIS
MEN’S DOUBLES
Gold: Matthew Ebden and John Peers, Australia
Silver: Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram, United States
Bronze: Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States
WOMEN’S SINGLES
Gold: Qinwen Zheng, China
Silver: Donna Vekic, Croatia
Bronze: Iga Swiatek, Poland
TRACK AND FIELD
MEN’S SHOTPUT
Gold: Ryan Crouser, United States
Silver: Joe Kovacs, United States
Bronze: Rajindra Campbell, Jamaica
MIXED 4X400M RELAY
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: United States
Bronze: Britain
WOMEN’S 100M
Gold: Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia
Silver: Sha’Carri Richardson, United States
Bronze: Melissa Jefferson, United States
WOMEN’S TRIPLE JUMP
Gold: Thea LaFond, Dominica
Silver: Shanieka Ricketts, Jamaica
Bronze: Jasmine Moore, United States