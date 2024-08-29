Originally posted on July 30, 2024 @ 3:34 pm
Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 4
via AP:
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the third day of competition with host France second, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27–Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Tuesday, July 30
GYMNASTICS
WOMEN’S TEAM
Gold: United States
Silver: Italy
Bronze: Brazil
JUDO
WOMEN’S –63KG
Gold: Andreja Leški, Slovenia
Silver: Prisca Awiti Alcaraz, Mexico
Bronze: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France and Laura Fazliu, Kosovo
MEN’S 81KG
Gold: Takanori Nagase, Japan
Silver: Tato Grigalashvili, Georgia
Bronze: Lee Joon–hwan, South Korea and Somon Makhmadbekov, Tajikistan
RUGBY SEVENS
WOMEN’S
Gold: New Zealand
Silver: Canada
Bronze: United States
SHOOTING
MIXED TEAM 10M AIR PISTOL
Gold: Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, Serbia
Silver: Ilayda Tarhan and Yusef Dikec, Turkey
Bronze: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India
MEN’S TRAP
Gold: Nathan Hales, Great Britain
Silver: Qi Ying, China
Bronze: Jean Pierre Brol, Guatemala
TABLE TENNIS
MIXED DOUBLES
Gold: Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, China
Silver: Ri Jong–sik and Kim Kum–yong, North Korea
Bronze: Lim Jong–hoon and Shin Yu–bin, South Korea