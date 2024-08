Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 16

Via AP:

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are done. The United States led the final medal standings with 126 total medals, ahead of China (91), Britain (65) and France (64). Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Sunday, Aug. 11

ATHLETICS

WOMEN’S MARATHON

Gold: Netherlands (Sifan Hassan)

Silver: Ethiopia (Tigst Assefa)

Bronze: Kenya (Hellen Obiri)

BASKETBALL

WOMEN’S

Gold: United States

Silver: France

Bronze: Australia

CYCLING TRACK

MEN’S KEIRIN

Gold: Netherlands (Harrie Lavreysen)

Silver: Australia (Matthew Richardson)

Bronze: Australia (Matthew Glaetzer

WOMEN’S SPRING

Gold: New Zealand (Ellesse Andrews)

Silver: Germany (Lea Friedrich)

Bronze: Britain (Emma Finucane)

WOMEN’S OMNIUM

Gold: United States (Jennifer Valente)

Silver: Poland (Daria Pikulik)

Bronze: New Zealand (Ally Wollaston)

HANDBALL

MEN’S

Gold: Denmark

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Spain

MODERN PENTATHLON

WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL

Gold: Hungary (Michelle Gulyas)

Silver: France (Elodie Clouvel)

Bronze: South Korea (Seungmin Seong)

VOLLEYBALL

WOMEN’S

Gold: Italy

Silver: United States

Bronze: Brazil

WATER POLO

MEN’S

Gold: Serbia

Silver: Croatia

Bronze: United States

WEIGHTLIFTING

WOMEN’S +81KG

Gold: China (Li Wenwen)

Silver: South Korea (Park Hyejeong)

Bronze: Britain (Emily Campbell)

WRESTLING

WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 76KG

Gold: Japan (Kagami Yuka)

Silver: United States (Kennedy Alexis Blades)

Bronze: Colombia (Tatiana Rentereia) and Cuba (Milaimy de la Carid Marin Potrille)

MEN’S FREESTYLE 65KG

Gold: Japan (Kiyooka Kotaro)

Silver: Iran (Rahman Amouzadkhalili)

Bronze: Albania (Islam Dudaev) and Puerto Rico (Sebastian Rivera)

MEN’S FREESTYLE 97KG

Gold: Bahrain (Akhmed Tazhudinov)

Silver: Georgia (Givi Matcharashvili)

Bronze: Azerbaijan (Magomedkhan Magomedov) and Iran (Amirali Azarpira)